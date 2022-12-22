Targeted Therapy For Cancer Management: FAQs Answered

Targeted therapy is widely used to manage certain types of cancers, including blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer.

India is home to millions of cancer patients, and the number even went up during the pandemic. A large number of people are getting detected with lung, oral, colon, breast, and cervical cancer. Timely intervention is crucial in fight against cancer. Are you or your loved one detected with cancer? Then, you need to speak to the doctor about targeted therapy for cancer management. This type of cancer treatment can be a boon for cancer patients.

Targeted therapy means a kind of cancer treatment wherein drugs or other substances attacks certain types of cancer cells. Currently, this therapy is widely used for cancer patients.

What exactly targeted therapy is and how it is beneficial for the cancer patient? Let's get to know from Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute.

What is targeted therapy?

Targeted therapy is a type of cancer treatment that targets proteins that are known to control how cancer cells grow, divide, and spread. Experts have found targeted therapy suitable for patients and advised them to opt for it. Most targeted therapies are in the form of small-molecule drugs or monoclonal antibodies. Your treating doctor will decide which type of therapy is suitable for you.

What are the potential side effects of targeted therapy?

If you are opting for this therapy, then you will have to talk to the doctor regarding the side effects of this therapy. One undergoing this therapy will have issues with blood clotting and wound healing, high blood pressure, tiredness, mouth sores, loss of hair color, and dry skin. One will be required to take medication to overcome these side effects. It is better to take medication only after the advice of the doctor. Self-medication is a strict no-no and can be risky for your overall well-being.

Where should one go for targeted therapy?

The patient will have to speak to the doctor and then take the therapy in the hospital setting. It will be given on an outpatient basis, and one will not be required to stay in the hospital.

You may like to read

Targeted therapy is used to treat which types of cancers?

Targeted therapy will help to manage blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, skin cancer, and thyroid cancer. It is better to speak to the doctor and get all your misconceptions cleared regarding this therapy.