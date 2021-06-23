Studies suggest that patients with heart failure are more likely to get cancer probably because heart failure might induce cancer through shared mechanisms like inflammation or hereditary factors. According to a new study published in the European Heart Journal statin use is linked to a 16 per cent decreased incidence of cancer in people with heart failure compared to non-statin users. Statin use was also associated with a 26 per cent lower chance of dying from cancer over the same period. The present observational study in Hong Kong which includes over 87000 participants is the largest to date and the