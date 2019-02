The news of renowned Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre suffering from metastatic cancer shocked us all a few months back. When cancer cells grow and travel outside the organ they originated in, the process is known as metastasis. Metastasis can take place in the surrounding lymph nodes or other body parts as well. For example, cancer of the breast can spread to the bones. A metastatic cancer is usually a stage IV cancer which is very difficult to manage. In such cases, the aim of the oncologist is to improve the patient’s quality of life instead of treating the cause (performing surgery at the site of origin).

However, there is a new ray of hope for everybody suffering from metastatic cancer. A recent study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine has revealed that scientists have found a new method, known as antiplatelet therapy to manage metastatic cancer. This drug-free therapy is expected to reduce the chance of blood clot and halt the process of cancer metastasis significantly. Antiplatelet therapy can be administered to cancer patients along with chemotherapy to stop the existing tumours from spreading elsewhere. While this new therapy comes as a boon to cancer patients, there are foods that can help you fight this deadly condition.

Pomegranate: It is rich in a plant oil or phytonutrient called ursolic acid. An increase in dietary ursolic acid can disrupt certain activities of cancer cells and help in destroying them as well. Mostly, thuis phytonutrient helps in the treatment of cancers related to the cervix, pancreas, lung, colon, skin, and breast. Ursolic acid is found in cherries, skin of apples, basil, blueberries, pomegranates, and oregano

Turmeric: It is rich in curcumin, a compound that is responsible for its yellow pigment. Being a powerful antioxidant, curcumin can potentially prevent chronic inflammation, responsible for some cancers. Just like ursolic acid, it also inhibits cancer cell growth. Curcumin is helpful in cancers pertaining to breast, ovary, uterus, kidney, bladder, brain, blood, colon and rectum, liver, pancreas, lung, etc. Add curcumin to your meals by sprinkling turmeric in your favourite dishes.

Egg yolk: This popular breakfast item is loaded with vitamin D which supports synthesis of a cancer-fighting protein called GcMAF. This protein can potentially inhibit cancer metastasis and even reverse the devastating effects of cancer on the body. Moreover, there is another protein known as DBP-maf, that can stimulate the immune response by suppressing blood vessel growth which cancer cells require for migration and tumour growth. This protein requires vitamin D to move through the bloodstream. Sunlight is the best source of this vitamin. However, you can also opt for foods like cheese, tuna, salmon, soy milk, so on and so forth.

Apples: Here is another reason to gorge on apples. They are full of quercetin. This super antioxidant can stimulate your body’s natural detoxification pathways and exhibit natural anti-cancer properties. Onions, peppers, broccoli, green tea, and grapes are rich in quercetin. Adding these fruits and veggies to your daily diet can restrict cancer cell proliferation, reduce oxidative damage, and inhibit activity of a mutant gene linked to tumour protein known as P53.Quercetin is mostly helpful in reducing the risk of leukaemia, lung cancer, breast cancer, neuroblastoma, and colon cancer.

Parsley: Did you know that parsley is loaded with a flavonoid called apegenin? It can potentially inhibit the invasion of cancer cells to new tissues and tumour growth. Moreover, this flavonoid reduces free radical activity and helps in the elimination of toxins from the body. Apigenin can also be found in celery, red wine, cloves, and peppermint.