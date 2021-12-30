Salman Khan Film Veer Producer Vijay Galani Dies of Blood Cancer: Unknown Signs And Symptoms of Blood Cancer

Vijay Galani, who has produced Salman Khan-starrer Veer (2010) and Sooryavanshi (1992), dies of blood cancer in London.

Vijay Galani, who has produced Salman Khan-starrer Veer (2010) and Sooryavanshi (1992), dies of blood cancer. He had been in London for the past few months where he was undergoing treatment at a hospital there.

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared the news on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Very unfortunate and saddening to know our dear friend Vijay Gallani passed away...May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends...Om Shanti #ripvijaygallani."

Vijay Galani was the producer of The Indian Film TV Producers Council. Taking to Twitter they too expressed their last gratitude: "Deeply Heartbreaking and Saddening news of our beloved IFTPC director and Indian Film Producer Vijay Galani passing away...You always inspired and motivated us...Will dearly miss you ..RIP. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," it said on Twitter.

Blood Cancer

Blood cancer which is also known as hematologic cancers stars in the bone marrow. This is where the blood is produced. What is Blood cancer? It occurs when there is an abnormal cells growth that goes out of control, leading to interruptions in the normal functioning of the blood cells which plays a defensive part in preventing infection and helps in the production of the new blood cells.

Unknown Signs And Symptoms of Blood Cancer

There are mainly three types of blood cancer, namely - leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.The only way to recover and survive successfully from this condition is by spotting the symptoms of blood cancer as early as possible. However, not every time one gets to spot the symptoms of this condition. Here is a list of all the common and unusual symptoms of Blood Cancer that one shouldn't miss:

Fever or chills

Extreme fatigue, or weakness

Loss of appetite, also leading to nausea

Unexplained weight loss

Night sweats

Unbearable bone/joint pain

Headaches

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Difficulty in breathing

Skin rashes or infections

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms or groin