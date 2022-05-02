Salivary Gland Cancer: Don't Ignore These Symptoms

Salivary gland cancer is a rare form of cancer caused when malignant tissues are formed in the salivary glands. The saliva formed by the salivary glands located on each side of the face is a lubricating fluid that contains enzymes, antibodies, etc. that help in preventing infections of the mouth and the throat. While formation of tumours in the salivary glands in not a common phenomenon, the good thing is that most salivary gland cancers are benign and do not spread to the other parts of the body.

Common causes of salivary gland cancer

Some of the following factors are known to increase the risk of developing salivary gland cancer.

Exposure to certain radioactive substances may increase the risk.

Environmental exposure to sawdust, pesticides, industrial solvents, or some chemical used in the leather industry

Smoking

Viral infections like HIV

Diet low in vegetables and high in animal fat

Heavy cell phone usage may also be a cause but more research is needed to verify it.

Symptoms of this cancer

Those with salivary gland cancer may notice symptoms like -

Numbness in the face

A painless lump on the face, neck, or mouth

Difficulty in moving some of the facial muscles

Facial weakness

Swelling or pain in the neck, face, chin, or jawbone area.

Diagnosis procedure

Following are the procedure used to diagnose salivary gland cancer:

Physical exam and health history

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

CT scan (CAT scan)

PET scan (Positron emission tomography scan)

Endoscopy

Biopsy

The different stages

Stage I tumours are very small (less than 2 centimetres) and do not spread to other parts of the body. Stage II tumours are a little bigger (between 2 and 4 cm) but continue to stay in the original gland. In Stage III, cancers spread out of the gland, possibly to the lymph nodes on the same side of the neck while in Stage IV, cancers spread to the lymph nodes and in some cases, to the other parts of the body.

Treatment Options

Once the stage is diagnosed, there are several treatment options that doctors prescribe for recovery. Surgery is generally recommended during Stage I of salivary gland cancer along with radiation therapy to ensure complete destruction of the cancer cells. Although Stage II tumours are larger than Stage I, they are generally restricted to the gland and can be removed via surgery and radiation therapy. In stages, III & IVA, with the spread of cancer, extensive surgery may be done, which not only removes the tumour but also tissues around the gland.

The treatment options include Targeted Drug Therapy, especially in the last stage of salivary gland cancers, to restrict them from growing and reproducing.

Patients recovering from salivary gland cancer must follow a good health and oral hygiene routine and avoid smoking, drinking, and stress. A good diet with regular physical activity can help rebuild strength and energy. It is also important to come for regular medical check-ups.

Prevention tips

Following a healthy lifestyle, can help in preventing cancers of the head and mouth. We help you out with a few prevention tips -

Avoid smoking & other tobacco products

Limit alcohol consumption

Maintain healthy weight

Eat healthy and exercise regularly

While there may be times when symptoms may be difficult to notice, it is also possible to experience those symptoms as a result of some other medical conditions. It is, thus, important not to ignore them and consult a doctor at the earliest.

(This article is authored by Dr Anand Subash, Consultant, Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru)