Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. He was hospitalized yesterday for breathing difficulties. This is one of the complications that many cancer patients face. There are various factors behind this, and anti-cancer treatment and the resulting weakness may also contribute to it. Yesterday was also the day that saw versatile Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan, passing on. He had colon infection. Both actors were undergoing cancer treatment and were unwell for some time. Also Read - Study reveals bias, stereotyping when recruiting patients for clinical trials

Let us take a look at some of the reasons behind breathing problems in cancer patients and what you can do about it. Also Read - Stay vigilant as ovarian cancer has 'silent' symptoms

Breathing issues is a common complication of cancer

Difficulty in breathing is called dyspnea in medical terms. This happens when you are unable to take in enough oxygen. This puts extra pressure on your lungs to draw in more air to make up for it. According to Cancer Research UK, around 50 per cent to 70 per cent of cancer patients have this symptom at some time of time during the course of their illness. This figure may rise to 90 per cent for people with advanced lung cancer. Also Read - Radiation therapy can be debilitating: Know how to deal with it

Causes of breathing issues in cancer patients

If you are suffering from cancer, you may experience breathing problems if your cancer has spread to your lungs. This is a common complication of lung cancer. Mesothelioma and a few other types of cancer can also cause breathing difficulties. But there may be many underlying causes that may be causing breathlessness. Heart disease is one of them. Moreover, if you are undergoing cancer treatment, your immunity is very low and you are susceptible to infections. Any respiratory infection may be fatal in this situation. Low haemoglobin levels or anaemia is another issue that you have to deal with if you have cancer. This can also cause breathing problems. If you experience this, contact your doctor immediately for prompt treatment. This can save your life.

Symptoms of breathlessness in cancer patients

If you are undergoing any anti-cancer treatment or have just had radiation therapy or chemotherapy, you need to be alert for any breathing-related issues. Contact your doctor immediately if you have any difficulty in catching your breath or if there is an increase in your pulse rate. Noisy breathing, wheezing, and very fast, shallow breaths accompanied by chest pain and cold clammy skin may also indicate some problems related to breathing. Also be alert to skin that looks pale and slightly blue. The skin around your mouth is especially sensitive to this. You may also experience anxiety or panic attacks.

Things you need to keep in mind

If you experience any of the symptoms listed here, get immediate medical help. Your prompt action may very well save your life. Don’t panic. It will make matters worse. Instead, take a few deep relaxing breathes and sit down. Focus on your breathing and ask your doctor what you can do till help arrives. He will be the best person to guide you.