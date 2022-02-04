Radixact X9 Tomotherapy: What You Need To Know About This New AI Based Cancer Treatment

Radixact X9 Tomotherapy launched at Max Institute of Cancer Care (MICC), Saket.

Compared to other commonly available radiation machines, Radixact X9 Tomotherapy does not shoot the tumor at one go, but in a slice-by-slice manner.

For the first time in India, Radixact X9 Tomotherapy an advanced AI based cancer treatment technology - was launched at the Department of Radiation Oncology at Max Institute of Cancer Care (MICC), Saket.

According to the hospital, the newly launched Radixact X9 Tomotherapy is a significantly advanced, next generation radiation therapy treatment for cancer patients, which is coupled with the 2nd generation synchrony respiratory motion management system. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) based real time tracking and treatment delivery ensuring that the tumor is not missed because of breathing movement of chest or abdomen during radiation.

"Anti-cancer treatment nowadays has become extremely effective and advanced, and we are in the era of precision medicine. This groundbreaking, cutting-edge technique destroys or reduces tumors by combining the precision of intensity-modulated radiation therapy and image guided scan," the hospital said in a release.

TRENDING NOW

With new radiation technologies, it has become possible to precisely target and destroy the cancer cells while preserving normal cells of the body, added Dr Charu Garg, Director- Radiation Oncology, MICC, Max Hospital, Saket.

Radixact X9 Tomotherapy can be used in all cancers

Radixact X9 Tomotherapy can help patients with any cancer of the body including, brain tumor, Cranio spinal irradiation (CSI), head and neck cancers including recurrent cancers, breast cancer, lung cancer, food pipe cancer, liver cancer, pancreas cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, rectal cancer, gynecological cancer, genitourinary cancers like prostate cancer, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), Total Body Irradiation (TBI), Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI).

"Radixact X9 Tomotherapy machine along with 2nd generation Synchrony respiratory motion management system gives excellent opportunity to control tumor and save normal healthy tissues of the body by precisely targeting the tumor. Compared to other commonly available radiation machines and older machines, Radixact X9 does not shoot the target at one go. It targets the tumor in a slice-by-slice manner (helical IMRT) which gives better control of radiation dose inside healthy cells," explained Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, MICC, Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

You may like to read

Tomotherapy is helpful in very challenging cancer cases

Tomotherapy is the next generation advanced radiation therapy equipment capable of delivering very precise radiation in very challenging cancer cases, added Dr. Dodul Mondal, Associate Director - Radiation Oncology Max Institute of Cancer Care Max Hospital.

He mentioned some challenging cases such as the growth of cancer in sensitive areas like the brain or close to the eye, prostate cancer which is situated between bladder and rectum that changes in position according to the filling and emptying of these organs; breast cancer where they have to treat breast and chest wall but save the underlying heart and lungs.

"Radixact Tomotherapy brings extreme precision to our radiation practice. This technology not only allows us to perform high definition of IGRT but also enables monitoring of the changes in a tumour on a day-to-day basis. Tomotherapy is also helpful in cases in which the patients have received radiation earlier, and cancer has come back and hence they require re-radiation," noted Dr. Mondal.

Cancer burden in India

Cancer cases in India is projected to increase 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025. According to a report from National Cancer Registry Programme, the five leading cancers in the country are breast, lung, mouth, cervix, uteri and tongue.

Globally, cancer cases jumped from 18.7 million in 2010 to over 23 million in 2019, as reported by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington School of Medicine. Global cancer death count was recorded at 8.29 million in 2010 which increased to 10 million in 2019, sated the IHME report published in JAMA journal December 30, 2021.

RECOMMENDED STORIES