Polypharmacy is common among cancer patients, who also face higher risks of drug interactions, says a new study.

If you're taking several medications daily to deal with different health issues, you may be at risk of suffering from harmful drug interactions. Defined as "polypharmacy," this soupy concoction is especially dangerous for cancer patients who are about to undergo therapy, warned a new study.

Even though the concurrent use of multiple drugs and supplements can be fraught with risks, it's hard for many people to part with their prescription drugs, noted the study published in The Oncologist journal.

Even a medication is no longer needed, patients find it hard to stop taking it, because of the emotions involved, said Erika Ramsdale, a Wilmot Cancer Institute oncologist, geriatrics specialist, and data scientist who led the study.

"There's a sense of, 'What will happen if I stop?' or 'Are you giving up on me?' A lot of uncertainty and emotions are tied up in this issue," Ramsdale said, as quoted by Science Daily.

Cancer patients face greater risks of drug interactions

The study also noted that polypharmacy is common among cancer patients, who also face higher risks of drug interactions. A person with cancer may be taking several medications such as a drug for high blood pressure or heart disease, an antidepressant, diabetes medicines, frequent doses of a headache pill, over-the-counter pills to relieve heartburn or reflux, antihistamines, and vitamins and minerals. But often, most patients do not report these to the medical team, the researchers said.

What will happen if you take several medications simultaneously?

According to Ramsdale, the risk of inappropriate use and serious drug interactions goes up the more drugs and supplements a person takes.

Inappropriate medications have risks higher than benefits (known as PIMS) and can cause drug-drug interactions (DDI) and drug-cancer treatment interactions (DCI). Some of the consequences of drug interactions include falls, functional decline, and death. Moreover, those taking several medications are also more likely to have anxiety or depression, the researchers pointed out.

For the study, Wilmot researchers analyzed the data of 718 adults who had stage 3 or 4 cancer and other common health conditions, and their medication use. The results showed that 61 per cent of these patients were taking five or more medications before starting chemotherapy and nearly 15 per cent were taking 10 or more medications. As many as 70 per cent of the patients were at risk of drug-drug interactions and 67 per cent were taking at least one drug that was deemed potentially inappropriate, the study revealed.

Other key findings from the study

Nearly 68 per cent of the patients had serious health issues besides cancer, with cardiovascular disease being the most common one.

Approximately 10 per cent of hospital admissions for older adults with cancer are associated with hazardous drug interactions.

Drugs commonly involved in potential DDI include cholesterol-lowering medications, minerals, and thyroid therapy.

Over 25 per cent of the medications used by the study participants were non-prescription. These included vitamins and minerals, anti-anaemic preparations such as ferrous sulfate, and drugs for acid-related disorders and constipation.

Non-prescription drugs accounted for 40 per cent of the potentially inappropriate medications detected by researchers.

Ways to reduce polypharmacy among cancer patients

Ramsdale pointed out that sometimes doctors prescribe additional drugs to offset the adverse side effects of the original medications. To avoid harm drug interactions, she urged doctors to take into account the risks-versus-benefits of each medication and the patient's life expectancy.

