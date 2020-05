Peritoneal cancer, cancer of the lining of the abdominal wall, is a very common cause of death in patients with cancers in the abdomen. But it is not intestinal or stomach cancer. It starts in the peritoneum or the thin layer of tissue that lines the abdomen. It also covers the uterus, bladder, and rectum which is made of epithelial cells. This cancer is very easy to mistake this for ovarian cancer. Since the surface of the ovaries is also made of epithelial cells, the symptoms of both these cancers are similar. This rare cancer can occur anywhere in the abdomen. This cancer is more common in women than in men. Your risk goes up if you are older and have the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations. Also Read - Common infections can be fatal if you have cancer: Know what to look out for

According to a study at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, hormone maintenance therapy (HMT) may significantly improve survival in patients with peritoneal cancer. The Journal of Clinical Oncology published this study. According to researchers, this cancer accounts for just 10 per cent of serous carcinomas of the ovary/peritoneum. It is more common in women as early as in their 40s and 50s (however, teenagers and women in their 20s and 30s also may be diagnosed). Patients usually come in with advanced disease. They also say that this cancer is relatively chemo-resistant compared to other forms of cancers. Also Read - Today health tips: Be alert to signs of ovarian cancer and know how to prevent it

Symptoms of peritoneal cancer

The symptoms of this condition are very subtle and it is easy to miss them. Most of the time, symptoms set in only after the disease has progressed. You may experience abdomen ascites or buildup of fluid in the stomach. Common symptoms are a constant feeling of fulness, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort or bloating and indigestion. You may also experience frequent urination, sudden weight gain or loss, vaginal and anal bleeding and shortness of breath. Also Read - Simple blood test to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis

Treatment options

How your doctor treats you will depend on a number of things. It will differ according to the stage and grade of the cancer, size and location of the cancer as well as your age. Your doctor will also take into account your overall health. Surgery is often recommended as is chemotherapy. Administration of heated chemotherapy into the peritoneum after surgery is recommended if thee cancer has spread from the appendix, colon or stomach. If the cancer is too advanced, then your doctor may suggest that you go in for palliative care. This helps relieve symptoms like pain, weight loss and fluid buildup.

The risks of this cancer

Because of lack of symptoms, diagnosis may happen late after the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body. This cancer spreads very quickly. Most of the time, because of this, your doctor will suggest that a gynecologic surgeon and oncologist must treat you together. Another risk is that this cancer is often confused with ovarian cancer. And, this also contributes to late diagnosis. The peritoneum is rich in lymph and blood through which it can travel. Chances of a relapse is also very common in this form of cancer. If you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, you must seek immediate medical attention. Early diagnosis will significantly affect the prognosis of this disease.