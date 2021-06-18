Cancer is the second leading cause of mortality in the world. Cancer survival has increased substantially during the last three decades owing to advancements in cancer therapy and early detection for some forms of the disease. Reports suggest that weight gain and obesity attributes to almost 20 per cent of cancers including breast colorectal and prostate cancers. When you're overweight or obese your body contains more fat than other tissues like muscle and bone. Excess weight increases the risk of some forms of cancer as well as the likelihood of cancer returning after treatment. Previous studies have found no association