Organ Preservation Protocol: A Game-Changer In Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment

Earlier bladder preservation or tri-modality therapy (TMT) was offered only to elderly or weak patients, however international guidelines now recommend this approach as a viable option for all suitable patients diagnosed with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Organ preservation has been a major concern of modern cancer treatment. But technological improvements in radiation treatment techniques now makes this possible.

Among all kinds of cancers, bladder cancer is the tenth most common worldwide. There were more than 573,000 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organization. This cancer affects nearly 430,000 people every year. India reported 18,921 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020. About half of all bladder cancers are diagnosed while the cancer is still confined to the inner layer of the bladder wall, which is called non-invasive bladder cancer. But when the cancer cells spread into the muscle wall of the bladder, it is called muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). This accounts for about 25 per cent of all bladder cancer cases.

TREATMENT PROTOCOLS

While radical cystectomy (RC) and extended pelvic lymph node dissection were historically considered to be the gold standard treatment for muscle-invasive bladder cancer, currently, the combined use of radiation therapy and chemotherapy has become the favoured protocol for the purpose of preserving the bladder. For several decades, organ preservation has been a major concern of modern cancer treatment. But now technological improvements in radiation treatment techniques have allowed dose escalation as well as sparing normal tissue to achieve the organ-preservation goal. Muscle-invasive bladder cancer is one example of the success of combined radiation and chemotherapy.

THERAPIES FOR BLADDER PRESERVATION

There are a few therapies that are used for bladder preservation in bladder cancer.

Tri-modality therapy (TMT)

Earlier bladder preservation or tri-modality therapy (TMT) was offered only to elderly or weak patients, however international guidelines now recommend this approach as a viable option for all suitable patients diagnosed with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. These guidelines come from an independent review of the published literature and a background where more than 50 per cent of patients are offered chemoradiotherapy in some centres.

Multimodality bladder preserving treatment

The European Association of Urology Guidelines also states that multimodality bladder preserving treatment for MIBC can be used as an alternative treatment in selected, well-informed and compliant patients, especially the ones who can't undergo highly invasive cystectomy.

ORGAN PRESERVATION THERAPY

This consists of maximal transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) followed by radiotherapy administered concurrently with radio-sensitisers. In some cases, neoadjuvant chemotherapy is offered to improve outcomes.

Organ preservation therapy is considered to be a preferred choice of treatment over traditional modalities such as radical cystectomy as it offers a relatively better quality of life following the preservation of the patient's own bladder. Besides, RC typically includes removal of the prostate and seminal vesicles in men, whereas, in women, it also involves removal of the uterus, ovaries and part of the vagina. The surgical treatment often results in high morbidity, mortality, and high post-operative complications. Besides, it also affects the patient's quality of life, leading to an altered body image and/or sexual dysfunction.

PRECISION RADIATION THERAPY FOR MUSCLE-INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER

Modern radiation therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer is irradiated via machines called linear accelerators. These machines produce high-energy external radiation beams that penetrate the tissues and deliver the radiation dose deep into cancer-affected areas, thereby limiting the dose to critical organs at risk. There is the widespread use of radiation therapies such as

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Rapid Arc

These are used to treat MIBC while minimizing the impact on normal bladder and surrounding normal organs. Besides enabling radiation oncologists to significantly reduce side effects associated with radiation therapy, these modern machines and state-of-the-art techniques have helped to significantly improve the curative radiation dose delivery at cancer sites.

However, before finalizing and determining a tailored radiation treatment plan, the patient's clinical history, pathology reports, and imaging studies are to be thoroughly reviewed by a certified radiation oncologist. This limits both the short - and long-term complications associated with the treatment modality, as well as improves the functional outcomes of the treatment.

(This article is authored by Dr Vikas Choudhary, Consultant, Radiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute Gurugram)