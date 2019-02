While we all know that obesity is the mother of several diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, arthritis, sleep apnoea, infertility and more, it also has a definite link between obesity and cancer too. Recent data reveals that only 5% to 10% of cancer cases are due to genetic defects and the remaining 90% to 95% of cancer cases are because of environmental factors, lifestyle and food habits, for which, obesity is a major concern. According to a study by the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1 lakh cases of cancer every year are linked with obesity. However, this is something that we tend to skip out. Not many of us are aware of how obesity can be a contributing factor to this deadly and fatal condition. Dr Neha Prashant Shah, Lead Consultant, Weight Loss and Bariatric Unit, Westminster Healthcare tells us what we must know how obesity can cause cancer.

How cancer is linked to obesity

The fat tissues behave like an endocrine organ that secretes a number of hormones which give signals to cells to divide more often. This results in the formation of tumor. Fat tissues produce excess amount of estrogen, high level of which is associated with the risk of breast cancer, uterine cancer and more. Those who are obese have higher levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factors in their blood that boost up the development of colon cancer. Fat cells produce hormones called Adipokines that may stimulate or inhibit cell growth. Leptin, the hormone that regulates one’s appetite and fat storage and is more abundant in obese people, seems to promote cells growth more than normal which can lead to cancer in different places. Endometrial cancer, oesophagal cancer, pancreatic cancer, kidney, gall bladder, breast, colorectal cancers are all related to obesity. Also, in case an individual is obese in pre-menopausal age group, chances of developing breast cancer increases three times compared to those who are not obese.

What causes obesity and cancer

It is essential to know what causes obesity that eventually leads to cancer in order to save India from the whopping burden of this life-claiming condition. With 106.6 new cancer cases per 100,000 people in the country in 2016 according to a recent global analysis conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Washington University, India had as much as 14 lakhs cancer patients in the same year, showed data recorded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is alarming. In India there are top six causes of obesity that one should be aware of. Consuming high calorific foods such as saturated and trans fats and sugar, getting addicted to television and other hand-held devices that restrict an individual’s movement, weight gain among adults, especially among adult women in their menopausal age, several ailments like hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), excessive usage of certain drugs like steroids, oral contraceptive pills, antidepressants, antiepileptics, antihypertensives and insulin along with heredity or a family history of obesity are the major contributing factors that result in obesity.

How to prevent obesity and cancer

Obesity is a preventable disease and can be kept at bay by following certain smart tips. Here are some of them that one can follow to avoid getting obese and eventually prevent cancer.