A cure is difficult once the diseases has progressed. Hence, an early detection is essential for a favourable outcome from treatment. @Shutterstock

There is good news for patients of skin cancer. Thanks to a new study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, there may soon be a new melanoma test that will be able to better predict recurrence and improve patient care. Researchers have developed this new technique that improves on the current method for assessing whether primary melanoma is likely to recur and spread, following surgical removal. Nature Cancer published this study.

Most people first suspect melanoma when they see changes in the appearance of a pigmented spot like a mole or freckle. Though a primary melanoma can be cured through surgical removal, in some cases the lesion recurs and spreads. Unfortunately, there has been no major changes in the field of lesion analysis in the last hundred years. This puts patients at risk of recurrence at a disadvantage. But now, the new developments will lead to better patient care.

A treatable condition

Early stage melanoma is a treatable condition. But the problem with this disease is detecting it early. Usually, a diagnosis is made only after the cancer has progressed. A cure is difficult once the diseases has progressed. Hence, an early detection is essential for a favourable outcome from treatment. Be alert to any changes in the size of a mole or any changes on your skin. Consult your doctor to rule out this condition. Early detection can lead to a cure.

What you can do

You can bring down your risk of melanoma significantly by taking a few precautions besides being alert to any changes on your skin surface. Avoid excessive sun exposure. If you spend a lot of time in the sun, wear protective clothing. Nowadays, you can buy sun-block shirts. You can try these out. Always use sunscreen and re-apply every 8 hours.

Know the ABCDE method of detecting skin cancer

You can use the ABCDE method to determine if a mole or freckle may be melanoma. This is what you need to look out for.

A: Asymmetrical: Healthy moles are symmetrical and cancerous ones are asymmetrical. Just draw a line through the middle of your mole to see if there is any asymmetry.

B: Border: If the border of your mole is ragged, raised or notched, it may be cancerous.

C: change in colour: All healthy freckle and mole have uniform colour. If there is any color variation, it may be because of cancer. Look out for different shades of tan, red, brown, blue, white and black.

D: diameter: If your mole is bigger than 6 millimeters, it may be cancerous.

E: evolving: Keep an eye out for any new moles and marks on your body. Also check to see if there are any changes in the colour or size of existing moles.