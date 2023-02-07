Tips to manage diabetes when you have cancer

Managing Diabetes When You Have Cancer: RSSDI Experts Share Tips

For people with cancer and diabetes, it is essential to check their blood sugar levels frequently. Experts from RSSDI (Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India) explain why. Read on

It has been found that people with diabetes are at increased risk of developing certain types of cancers, including pancreatic, colon, liver, breast, and endometrial cancers. Research also suggests that some cancer treatments may trigger underlying diabetes or exacerbate preexisting diabetes. Hence, the presence of comorbidities such as diabetes should be considered while choosing a therapy for cancer, among other factors. For people with cancer and diabetes, it is also crucial to monitor their blood sugar levels before, during, and after they undergo cancer treatment.

Dr, Pratap Jetwani, Jt. Secretary, National, RSSDI and Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, Jt. Secretary, National, RSSDI, explain why it is essential to manage diabetes properly while receiving cancer therapy.

They say, "Symptoms related to high blood glucose levels may be either precipitated by or worsened by metabolic abnormalities induced by both cancer and cancer treatments. Additionally, blood sugar excursions may weaken the immune system, thereby reducing the ability to fight cancer resulting in prolonged time to recovery from cancer. Also, it can raise the chances of acquiring infections during cancer therapies which may prove fatal in some cases."

The experts also share some tips for people with cancer and diabetes to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

Maintain equilibrium: It's critical to follow a regular programme or routine throughout cancer treatment to keep blood sugar levels in range. Maintain a healthy balance between your food, activity, stress, sleep and medication. Don't forget to drink plenty of water, and don't skip meals.

Keep an eye on your blood sugar levels: Several cancer treatments and prescription medications used along with cancer therapies can potentially increase blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is mandatory to check your blood sugar levels frequently as per your doctor's advice, and by modifying your diet and medication, you may be able to maintain blood sugar levels within your goal range.

Keep an eye on your blood pressure: Your blood vessels may get damaged as a result of diabetes as well as high blood pressure. Diabetes and high blood pressure together increase your risk of having kidney damage, thereby making you more vulnerable to complications from cancer related therapies.

Avoid bad habits: Apart from potential impact on blood sugar levels, smoking also weakens your immune system, increasing your vulnerability to infections particularly respiratory infections. Additionally, you should abstain from drinking alcohol because it might cause dehydration and impair your immune system.

Make wise food choices: Manage what, when, and how much you consume with care to control your blood sugar levels. Keep your protein, fat, and carbohydrate intake in proportion. Reduce your intake of white, refined items, simple sugars, cakes, and candy while increasing your intake of whole fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans.

While receiving cancer treatment, if you experience nausea or have trouble in swallowing, discuss with your healthcare provider about the same as it may impact your blood sugar levels adversely, suggest Dr. Jetwani and Dr. Agarwal.

Your healthcare provider can guide you in modifying your diabetes management plan to avoid blood sugar swings including low blood sugar in such situations, they add.

The experts also encourage people undergoing cancer treatment to share their worries with your loved ones and close friends.

According to them, you may join a support group to share your worries with people who are suffering from same conditions, and you can learn from their experiences. This can boost your morale and confidence; make you feel less isolated and improve your general quality of life.