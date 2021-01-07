According to the World Health Organisation cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Although the risk of developing cancer may vary for each type of the disease and each person’s individual risk some studies suggest that a large number of cancer-related deaths are connected to lifestyle choices. In other words how you live your life can have profound effects on your health and wellness. A healthy lifestyle not only helps mitigate the risk of cancer but also helps you live a longer and healthier life. Plus it may also improve your long-term health. Lifestyle Changes To