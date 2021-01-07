Cancer is the second leading cause of mortality in the world. Here are some diet and lifestyle changes to mitigate the risk of cancer.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Although the risk of developing cancer may vary for each type of the disease and each person’s individual risk, some studies suggest that a large number of cancer-related deaths are connected to lifestyle choices. In other words, how you live your life can have profound effects on your health and wellness. A healthy lifestyle not only helps mitigate the risk of cancer but also helps you live a longer and healthier life. Plus, it may also improve your long-term health. Also Read - Cancer: Not smoking or any other bad habits, these genomic pattern decides your cancer risk

Lifestyle Changes To Alleviate The Risk Of Cancer

Studies suggest that ignoring proper diet and eating unhealthy foods can reduce the risk to a great extent. However, changing your lifestyle can lower the risk of cancer. Here’s what you need to do. Also Read - Can AI help better predict mouth cancer risk? UK scientists think so

Eat Fibre-Rich Foods

Fibre is a vital nutrient that helps keep your digestive system healthy and push the cancer compounds out of your system before they can harm you. Soluble fibre binds with water in the stool to help keep it soft, and insoluble fibre helps excrete the food out of the body. Also Read - Eating meat raises your cancer risk: Is it true?

Avoid Processed Foods

According to a study published in the British Medicine Journal, an increased proportion of processed foods in the diet is associated with a 12 per cent increased risk of overall cancer and an 11 per cent risk of breast cancer. So, avoid eating processed foods to mitigate the risk.

Quit Smoking

Smoking puts you at a higher risk of various diseases, including throat, pancreas, bladder, cervix, kidney and mouth cancer. Even exposure to second-hand smoke can increase your risk of lung cancer. So, avoid tobacco to alleviate the risk of chronic diseases.

Be Physically Active And Keep Your Weight In Check

Being physically fit is essential to lower the risk of various types of cancer. Expert recommends 30 minutes of aerobic exercise at least 5 days a week to prevent the onset of chronic diseases. Exercise helps reduce inflammation, keep your weight in control and boost your immune system, which in turn, can help prevent cancer.

Protect Yourself From The Sun

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers across the globe. Protection from ultraviolet (UV) radiation is important throughout the year to prevent the disease. Sun exposure is important, but too much of it can lead to health problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying in shade, wearing clothes that cover your arms and legs, wearing a hat, and using sunscreen.

Drink Alcohol In Moderation

While drinking in moderation is not harmful, too much of the drink can raise the risk of some cancers. According to the CDC, drinking any alcohol can contribute to mouth and throat, larynx, oesophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast cancer. The key here is to limit your alcohol intake.

Avoid Risk Behaviour

Practice safe sex and don’t share needles to avoid increasing the risk of infections, which, in turn, can raise the risk of cancer. Also, get vaccinated to prevent health problems.

Get Regular Check-up

It is essential to get regular medical care to increase your chances of discovering cancer early. Regular self-exams and screenings are important to reduce the risk.