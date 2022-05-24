Life After Cancer Treatment: Tips To Lower Your Risk Of Developing Second Cancer

Cancer treatment can be mentally, physically, and financially draining. Below are expert tips to help your body recover post cancer treatment and avoid cancer recurrence.

The rising temperature can not only trigger the chances of getting a heat-related illness, but also worsen the existing health issues. Hot weather can be extremely challenging for cancer patients and survivors. It is imperative for cancer patients to monitor their health before, during, and after the treatment.

"A cancer diagnosis can be frightening, stressful, and depressive. The treatment can be mentally, physically, and financially draining. Improvement in quality of life is of utmost importance for cancer patients. There are certain measures that will help to stay healthy after the treatment which will not only improve quality of life but also lifespan and disease-free recurrence," said Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, a Surgical Oncologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur.

Here, he has provided some of the vital tips that patients need to follow post cancer treatment that can help improve recovery, reduce chances of complications, avoid cancer recurrence, as well as reduce the effects of summer heat.

Quit smoking

Doing so can lower your risk of developing second cancer, heart disease, and stroke. Also, avoid second-hand smoke. Do not be around people who smoke.

Say NO to alcohol

Along with smoking, you will also have to avoid alcohol consumption.

Maintain good personal hygiene

Try to wash hands before eating the food, after visiting the loo, don't be around pets, and take good care of the skin as it can become sensitive after the treatment. Use sunscreen as advised by the doctor.

Traveling tips

If you are planning to travel with your family or friend, then just consult your doctor and follow all the instructions given by him or her. Carry your medication, and do not skip it at all.

Stay physically active

Exercising on a regular basis can improve the overall well-being of cancer patients. It can help to increase endurance, stamina, reduce pain, fatigue, anxiety, stress, and depression. You will be able to enhance your self-esteem and sleep better. A regular workout can perk up your mood. But avoid any heavy workouts that can lead to any issues.

Eat well

Cancer patients and survivors need to have a diet loaded with all the vital nutrients. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, and beans. Avoid Pizza, pasta, burger, noodles, namkeen, samosa, cakes, pastries, sweets, candies, colas, and juices. It is best to eliminate junk, oily, processed, and canned food from your diet. Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Doing so can help to flush out toxins from the body.

Maintain an optimum weight

Cancer patients and survivors may easily gain weight. It is essential to speak to an expert who will help you to maintain your weight. You and your doctor can work together to manage nausea, pain, or other side effects of cancer treatment.

Sleep well

Getting a good night's sleep will help one to recover fully. Sleeping well can boost cognitive skills, improve hormone function, and lower blood pressure. Stick to a proper sleep routine on a daily basis.

Stay stress-free

Cancer patients and survivors can often be stressed. So, they can opt for counselling, relax by doing yoga or meditation, spend time with friends and family, and do activities that they like such as painting, reading, or listening to music