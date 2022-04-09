Licorice Is More Than A Candy, It May Have Help Prevent Or Treat Cancer

Be cautious! When eaten in large amounts or for a long time, licorice can cause serious side effects, including heart attack.

Since ancient times, Licorice has been used as a flavoring agent as well as to for treating a variety of health conditions, including digestive problems, menopausal symptoms, cough, bacterial and viral infections, tooth decay. The root of the plant is also commonly used as a flavoring in candy, beverages, and other food products. Multiple studies have also suggested that licorice root may have potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects.

Now, a new study has suggested that licorice may have anti-cancer effects, and thus may help in preventing or treating certain types of cancer. The study by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago was recently published in the journal Pharmacological Research.

According to the researchers, a licorice-derived substance called glycyrrhizin appears to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

"When we look at the research out there and our own data, it appears that glycyrrhizin and its derivative glycyrrhetinic acid have great potential as anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer agents," said Dr. Gnanasekar Munirathinam, associate professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the College of Medicine Rockford, as quoted by Science Daily.

While more research is needed to understand exactly how these could best be used to develop therapies, he noted that licorice appears to be a promising area of cancer research. The researchers believe that further research could lead to specific agents for clinical use.

Wait! Do not just start eating a bunch of licorice

The researchers cautioned that excessive consumption of licorice may affect blood pressure, interact with certain medications, and cause serious adverse effects, including death.

Glycyrrhizin, the chemical found in Licorice root, is known to cause serious side effects, including heart attack, when eaten in large amounts or for a long time.

While researchers are trying to find out best way to harness the plant's benefits, you can enjoy an occasional sweet treat of licorice candy or tea.

But if you are pregnant, it is advisable to avoid taking licorice, as some reports say it might cause a miscarriage or early delivery. Little is known about whether about whether it's safe for breastfeeding mothers.

People with heart conditions should better avoid consuming licorice. It can cause the body to store water, may raise blood pressure, and increase the risk of heart failure. Licorice is also linked to increased risk of irregular heartbeat.

Licorice root extracts are believed to contain estrogenic components. So, don't use licorice if you have hormone-sensitive conditions such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, or uterine fibroids.

Licorice can lower your potassium levels in the blood. Avoid licorice if you have hypertonia (a muscle condition caused by nerve problems) and hypokalemia (low potassium levels in the blood). Lower potassium levels can also cause abnormal heart arrhythmias.

Moreover, experts say consuming large amounts of licorice could worsen kidney disease.