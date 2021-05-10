Cancer is considered the leading cause of death. It is an umbrella term for a group of diseases caused when there is an abnormal growth of cells in the body. Healthy cells reproduce and die, and new cells take the place of old or damaged cells. When cancer develops, this function is interrupted and leads to abnormal growth in cells, caused by certain mutations in DNA. These mutations can be inherited too and can occur after birth as well. Diagnosing cancer at its earliest stages provide a chance for a cure and mitigates the chances of death. To help diagnose the mutation, an Indian firm has developed a method to detect the disease early. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Cancer care in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic

This Test Can Help Detect Cancer Before Symptoms Appear

In a breakthrough, an Indian biotechnology firm has developed a way to detect cancer even before its clinically detectable. The novel blood test is one of its kind in the whole world that can help determine cancer. The peer-reviewed paper, published in SCRR (Stem Cell Reviews and Reports), said that the non-invasive method was developed by Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotechnology and Singapore-based Tzar Labs, in the hope to save millions of lives. Also Read - Make these diet and lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cancer

The team developed a simple blood test to be followed by molecular analysis, which can help identify any type of cancer from 180 types of cancer known to people. After the molecular analysis of the blood tests of 1000 people, the team was able to detect 25 different kinds of cancer in these people. The test named ‘HrC’ – after Himanshu Roy, Tripathi’s son-in-law – who died in 2018 due to cancer. Tripathi told NDTV that all people need to do is give a 5 ml sample of their blood for the test. He stated that the test is super simple and would take 3-4 days to get the results, but automation advancements can bring it down to 2 days. Also Read - Actor Sanjay Dutt emerges victorious after battling cancer: Know the common symptoms of this disease

Why Is Early Detection Important?

Did you know that 1 in 9 Indians is at risk of developing cancer in their lifetime? An International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC) World Cancer Report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that one in nine people have the risk of developing cancer. According to the report, there has been a sharp rise in the cases of breast and colorectal cancer, often associated with being overweight, lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle.

Globally, the disease is considered one of the leading causes of death across the globe with nearly 10 million deaths reported in the year, 2020. If we were to beat it or reduce its onset, early detection and diagnosis are one of the most effective means to increase the chances of survival. According to WHO, early diagnosis can help improve the outcome by providing care at the earliest possible stage and an effective strategy to control its onset.