Impact Of Digital Therapeutics And Nutrition In Cancer Patients During Recovery And Post-Treatment

Digital therapeutics for cancer care is an innovative category of healthcare that is targeted towards improving the quality of life of the millions of people affected by cancer globally. Read on to know more.

Cancer healing is an ongoing process that begins when a patient is diagnosed and lasts till recovery. Each patient's cancer journey can be divided into three distinct phases an active treatment phase, a recovery phase (restoration of depleted nutrients) and a maintenance phase (maintenance of health to prevent recurrence). The impact of the disease can be felt on multiple fronts physical, psychological and nutritional and its extent varies from person to person depending on the type of cancer and the patient's biological make-up. However, the pivotal role of nutrition during treatment and recovery remains undisputed amongst both patients and survivors.

Nutritional imbalance is a well-known aspect of cancer. Good nutrition gains prominence since both cancer and its treatment can change the way a patient eats and can affect the way the body tolerates certain foods or uses some nutrients. Cancer treatment often encompasses three main treatment modalities, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. Each of these modalities can play havoc with a patient's nutritional status since the patient is unable to consume or retain adequate amounts of food. During chemotherapy, more than 50 per cent of patients experience dysgeusia, nausea, vomiting and mouth sores whereas radiotherapy-related complications are also common. Poor nutritional status is also linked to increased surgical morbidity and post-surgical complications.

Nutritional intervention for cancer patients

Though widely recognized as being essential, nutritional support is not widely accessible to all patients. Muscle wasting or cachexia due to excessive nutrient depletion is commonly observed in several cancers and its management remains a challenge in clinical practice. Cachexia also reduces the patient's ability to fight against infection and the treatment-related side effects. A multidisciplinary approach with targeted nutrition is hence vital to improve the quality of care in oncology. Nutritional intervention for cancer patients can help them build a formidable arsenal against the disease and the effects of its treatment. The crucial aim of such intervention is to identify, prevent and treat malnutrition through nutritional counseling and supplementation (as needed) along with a focus on aspects that influence the patient's recovery and survival.

Appropriate nutritional support thus has a dual impact, restoring the depleted resources and enhancing the body's ability to cope and recover from cancer. However, acquiring the right kind of balanced nutrition is easier said than done. Even short courses of tailored nutritional therapy (over 12 weeks) can help reduce symptoms and side effects by nearly 69 per cent and 65 per cent respectively. The decrease in commonly observed effects such as fatigue or weakness, acidity, constipation and nausea go a long way towards improving the patient's quality of life. A healthy, evidence-based diet that is customised to a patient's diagnosis, condition and pain points and delivered via specialized personnel (onco nutritionists) thus becomes a vital part of a patient's recovery from cancer. The key is personalisation and implementation, an aspect that is rendered seamlessly with the help of digital therapeutics.

Digital therapeutics for cancer care

Digital therapeutics for cancer care is an innovative category of healthcare that merges technology and health to create a transformational module that seeks to deliver clinical results targeted towards improving the quality of life of the millions of people affected by cancer globally. Digital therapeutics, through intelligent programming, delivers personalised, evidence-based therapeutic interventions that help prevent, manage or treat a medical disorder or disease. It can thus augment traditional therapy and can be used to enhance the patient's healthcare journey across a wide variety of medical conditions, including cancer. As a part of cancer care, these scientifically validated nutritional programmes are prescribed by a doctor or cancer specialist along with treatment to manage the patient's health holistically.

Digital therapeutics help in providing end-to-end support to the patient and the clinician in various ways. Apart from collecting, synthesising and analysing patient data, these programmes also capture patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and allow for symptom monitoring and patient management. The various patient-specific aspects of care such as access to care and reassurance, treatment adherence and efficacy and decrease in hospitalizations can also be collated and assessed to enhance overall outcomes. As the world enters into the domain of personalised medicine and reproducibility of impact, digital therapeutics for nutrition-based cancer care stands at the forefront of this transition.

You may like to read

The article is contributed by Samara Mahindra, Founder & CEO, CARER. The author is a certified fitness instructor from the American Academy of personal training, New York, a cancer exercise specialist, and a breast cancer recovery trainer.