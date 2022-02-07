Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Patients In India; Expert Answers It All

Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Patients In India

COVID-19 upended our lives and majorly affected those who were suffering from cancer. Here is everything you need to know about the dangers of COVID infection on cancer.

COVID-19 disease has been dominating the global charts for almost three years now. Not only did it change our lives in the worst way possible, but it also drastically affected people suffering from debilitating diseases such as cancer. Chemotherapy and immune suppressants are commonly used following surgical cancer removal to decrease the patient's immune system. This means that any sickness you come into contact with may affect you more than a healthy person. It's much more difficult for those who are currently getting chemotherapy to fight against a disease like COVID. Even among cancer patients, children are at the greatest risk of contracting this infection. We talked to Dr Amit M Gupta, Consultant Oncosurgeon, K J Somaiya Medical College and Hospitals and here's what he has to say.

What is the most common form of cancer in India?

Breast and Oral malignancies are the most common cancers in India as per the latest WHO report.

How frequently must one go for health check-ups for timely diagnosis of cancer?

The answer is that there are well-defined guidelines now, depending on the family history and personal lifestyle, as to what should be the prevention strategy and diagnostic workup for different cancers.

TRENDING NOW

Which tests do you recommend for cancer screening?

Self-awareness is the biggest screening tool which includes self-education and mindfulness. These two things make us aware to meet a specialist and undergo relevant investigations. Cancer screening without self-awareness is like a headless chicken. We need to educate ourselves and be conscious of what we do, so we can avoid COVID ruling our life.

During the COVID pandemic, did you witness a surge in last or advanced-stage cancer patients? If yes, then what do you think is the underlying reason for it?

Yes, definitely we noticed a surge in advanced-stage cancer patients in the COVID pandemic due to disruption in cancer care services. Human system innate biology is to spontaneously react to acute crisis and thus leading to mental and emotional instability which acts as a fuel to Chronic stress states (e.g. increase in cancer diagnosed with advanced stage due to ignorance in such stressful conditions).

Is there any specific form of cancer that has become more prevalent amidst COVID?

Cancer is designated by a crab symbol which affects our important areas of life slowly and steadily. Thus, leading to mental and emotional instability. COVID is also like a crab. And it has led to an increase in the fear component of cancer thus leading to stage migration in all types of cancer.

You may like to read

Can COVID obstruct cancer diagnosis and treatment? If yes, then what alternatives would you suggest.

Yes, COVID can obstruct cancer diagnosis and treatment due to its sheer impact on mental health. COVID in recent times has crippled our mental health in terms of decision making and receptivity for cancer care. We need to prioritise medical care as cancer care services and education are the need of the hour. Common people should be made aware that cancers like haematological malignancies (blood cancers) and early-stage solid organ malignancies (breast, colorectal, oral etc.) are curable with time-sensitive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. We should weigh the risk-benefit ratio for cancer treatment in the COVID pandemic and encourage all patients to undergo COVID vaccination so they can continue timely cancer treatment and avoid stage migration leading to better outcomes

Recommended alternatives

Special counselling centres and helpline contacts regarding cancer care in the COVID era, so common people are made aware of being time-sensitive as cancer will advance thus limiting treatment options and survival.

As evolved human beings, we should respond (be responsible) and not react to stressful conditions like COVID to avoid mental and emotional instability. Cancer is a disease that represents disharmony in mind, body and soul. Attitude and Mindfulness is the key to being cancer-free.

RECOMMENDED STORIES