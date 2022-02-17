I Can, You Can, We Can - Success Stories in Cancer

With current advances in medical technology, now we can win over cancer. Many celebrities have recovered successfully from cancer. Meet the heroes who have overcome this dreaded disease.

Let us celebrate the victory together along with our countless cancer fighters who have won the long battle with exceptional courage and confidence. They are living role models and real inspirations for all of us.

There are many unsung heroes who have overcome this dreaded disease with determination. The tremendous amount of courage and self-motivation has pulled them out from these difficult days. The common quality observed in thousands of people who recovered from cancer is their refusal to be bogged down by anxiety & depression. They showcased winning spirits when they were diagnosed with cancer from day one. Although naturally there may be apprehensions in the beginning they quickly shifted their focus towards how to fight the disease with a positive attitude. With timely treatment under expert doctors, they emerged out as heroes.

When we hear somebody diagnosed as cancer we feel empathy about them and when we come to know that the same person has recovered completely then we praise for him. When prominent Indian cricket player Yuvaraj Singh was diagnosed a Mediastinal Germ Cell Tumour- a rare type of cancer, it caused panic among cricket lovers a few years ago. He recovered successfully and even written an inspirational book "The test of my life". He is back with his sports career and become one of the highest paid players in T 20. Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala suffered from ovarian cancer in 2012. Now she is spreading awareness about prevention and cure from cancer. Apple founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, Renowned cyclist Lance Armstrong who won the prestigious race "Tour De France", former South African President Nelson Mandela, Actress Gouthami ,Grand slam winner Martina Navaratilova, Model Lisa Ray, former Indian President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and many more celebrities recovered successfully from cancer.

Now, we can win over cancer

There are many reasons for cancer like unhealthy lifestyle, addictions (tobacco consumption, alcohol and smoking) and positive family history. Other risk factors are low fibre diet, chronic infections, excessive radiation exposure, etc. But many times there may not be a conclusive reason for it and may even affect healthy individuals who are living perfect life style. Due to lack of awareness many people fall prey to the myths and misconceptions regarding cancer. Many times they are afraid of the treatment complications.

With current advances in medical technology we can win over cancer. Newer diagnostic modalities like PET scan can detect tumour which is less than one cm. Highly complicated and technically demanding cancer surgeries can be done with laparoscopic and robotic surgery. The plastic and reconstructive surgery can provide excellent cosmetic look ensuring no deformity after affected organ removal. This goes a long way in restoring the self-esteem especially in breast cancer. It also serves excellent functionality when it comes to oral and limb cancers. With most advanced radiation therapy like Rapidarc, IGRT, IMRT, Cyber/Gamma Knife, the accuracy and precision are better with minimum side effects. The personalised medicine and genetic markers can tailor the treatment as per the requirement. This advanced therapy can kill only the cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unaffected. In advanced cases, innovations in targeted and immunotherapy can bring the symptoms under control. Although it may not be possible to cure the disease in each and every patient but certainly we can prong the life. The aim of treatment is to provide "Quality Of Life" especially in advanced cancer with terminally ill patients.

Being'Well'thy is being 'Wea'lthy

Living healthy life style, annual health check-up and self-health awareness is the secret of wellness. Detecting the cancer in early stage, consulting expert doctors, taking right treatment, proper counselling, proper diet, adequate physical exercise, yoga and meditation are some of the measures which can help to overcome against cancer. Depression and self-defeating attitude should be avoided. Most important is moral and social support from near and dear ones helps the patient immensely during the treatment. Participating in support groups and drawing inspiration from other cancer survivors help to win over the cancer. The common thread which will continue in all the cancer winners is staunch self-belief, steadfast trust on doctors, and unshakable faith on the on the object of their faith.

The article has been contributed by Dr. Sachin Marda, Sr. Consultant Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon (Cancer Specialist), Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.