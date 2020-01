Compared with patients whose cancers were HPV-negative, those whose cancers were HPV-positive had a lower risk of early death. ©Shutterstock

There is a higher risk of early death among patients with HPV-negative oropharynx cancer than those whose tumours are HPV-positive. This is the finding of a new study published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Oropharynx cancer is a type of throat cancer that occurs in the tonsils and base of the tongue. Approximately 75 percent of these cancers are due to infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus that can mostly be prevented through vaccination – according to study reports.

A research team in Boston recently conducted a study to better understand the causes and risks of early death among patients with oropharynx cancer. They wanted to determine how these risks differ in patients with and without HPV-related tumours. They found that compared with patients whose cancers were HPV-negative, those whose cancers were HPV-positive had a lower risk of dying from any cause. Patients who had HPV-positive oropharynx cancer also had a lower risk of dying from cancers other than head and neck cancer.

Some of the risk factors that can lead to head and neck cancer are preventable. Avoid these risk factors to live longer.

Tobacco and Alcohol

Tobacco use is identified as the primary risk factor for majority of head and neck aerodigestive tract cancers. These means smokers are at greater risk of developing head and neck cancer. The risk is higher for heavy smokers.

Alcohol use is another risk factor for development of head and neck cancer. The risk is higher with chronic heavy alcohol use, but researchers say light alcohol use may also increase risk of developing oropharyngeal cancer.

Human Papilloma Virus

The rates of oropharyngeal cancer are increasing, and researchers blame it to the increase in cancers related to infection with the human papilloma virus (HPV). Human papilloma viruses are a large group of related viruses which can be transmitted through vaginal, oral and anal sex.

Several strains of HPV are found to increase risk of developing cervical, genital, and oropharyngeal cancers.

Marijuana use

Studies have also indicated association between head and neck cancer and marijuana use. Poor oral health, including periodontal disease and tooth loss, is also linked to oral and oropharyngeal carcinoma. But the researchers are yet to find enough evidence to prove it.