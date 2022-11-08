How Have Early Detection Tests Changed The Survival Of Cancers?

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: The National Cancer Control Programme was founded in 1975, and 10 years later, the emphasis was changed to early detection and prevention in 1984-85. Around the same time, the National Cancer registry program was started to have the best estimate of types and stages of cancer through hospital-based cancer registries and later population-based registries. As a result, 7th November has been designated National Cancer Day. The intent is to spread awareness about preventable cancers, promote early detection and make people understand and take appropriate treatment.

The preventable cancers include:

Tobacco-related cancers of the mouth, larynx, cheek, lungs and food pipe. Virus-related cancers, e.g. cancer cervix in women, can be prevented by vaccination against Human Papilloma Virus(HPV) 6 months before marriage or first intercourse. Liver Cancer can be prevented by vaccination against the Hepatitis B virus and by reducing alcohol intake.

Early detection tests that have made a positive change in the survival of cancers include:

PAP smear for all women ten years after becoming sexually active and at specified intervals depending upon the test reports Mammography for the breast can detect either pre-cancer or frank cancers as small as 2-5 mm, which are curable; Colonoscopy after the age of 50 years every year for persons with a family record of colon cancer and once in 3 years for the general population; Low-dose chest CT scan for persons with a 10-pack year of smoking history.

The symptoms to watch out for are:

Cough lasting more than three weeks Painless swelling in any part of the body that is growing in size Increase in size or itching over a pre-existing mole Painless bleeding from the mouth, with cough or vomiting, while passing urine or stool, excessive menstrual bleeding or bleeding after intercourse; easy disability Weight loss of >10% in 6 months Fever of unknown origin that does not subside over 4-6 weeks.

Cancer is a group of diseases affecting different body parts; each site has a further treatment. It may mimic other conditions; hence awareness of this great masquerader is the best way to get over this spectrum of diseases.

(With inputs from Chairperson of Radiation Oncology, Dr Tejinder Kataria, Cancer Center, Medanta - The Medicity)

