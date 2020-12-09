Working from home has become the new norm in the pandemic, which means work is not restricted to office hours alone. Prolonged sitting in the wrong posture in front of laptops and computers is leading to several problems including back pain, eye strain during this pandemic period. While back pain itself can be discomforting, it could be related to more implications, including even pancreatic cancer. Yes, you read it right, your constant back pain could be the first sign of pancreatic cancer. Also Read - Pancreatic cancer can creep up silently: Be aware of the symptoms for early diagnosis and treatment

A recent study published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that there is a strong link between sitting for long hours, leading to a sedentary lifestyle, and death due to cancer.

Working from home is very different from working in an office. At home, we tend to sit on the bed, use unsupportive chairs while working but infrastructure in the office is set up to support long working hours, Dr Saurabh S Mukewar, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Midas Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur quoted as saying.

TIPS TO REDUCE YOUR CHANCES OF GETTING BACK PAIN

However, there are few things that one can take care of while working from home including finding time out from a busy schedule to stroll for at least half an hour after work.

If that is also not possible then we need to get up in between and walk around the house a bit; maintaining an ideal height of the laptop and their work screen and adjusting the height of the computer screen at or slightly below the eye level.

Another effective measure one can take to protect their back is by keeping a hard pillow on the chair for back support. This will reduce the chances of back strain.

BACK PAIN CAN SIGNIFY SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

In some cases, however, back pain could also mean a serious health issue such as pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer develops in the tissues of the pancreas – an organ in the abdomen that lies behind the lower part of your stomach.

According to a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the cases of pancreatic cancer in India is on the rise. The incidence of pancreatic cancer in India is 0.5-2.4 per 100,000 men and 0.2-1.8 per 100,000 women. It is the 11th most widely prevalent cancer in the country and has an extremely low survival rate if undetected and un-operated at the initial stage, says the doctor.

OTHER HABITS THAT CAN LEAD TO PANCREATIC CANCER

The risk factors often influence the development of cancer, most do not directly cause cancer. Some people with several risk factors never develop cancer, while others with no known risk factors do. Knowing your risk factors and talking about them with your doctor may help you make more informed lifestyle and health care choices.

In the initial stages, cancer starts to develop in the pancreas which can lead to the development of cellular abnormalities when the underlying cells multiply abnormally.

#ALCOHOL & SMOKING: A variety of lifestyle choices such as drinking alcohol, smoking, and dietary habits can trigger the growth of cancer.

#FAMILY HISTORY: Genetics and family history of cancers also play an important role in the development of pancreatic cancer.

#AGE: The risk of developing pancreatic cancer increases with age. Most people who develop pancreatic cancer are older than 45. In fact, 90% are older than 55 and 70% are older than 65. However, adults of any age can be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

#OBESITY AND DIET: Regularly eating foods high in fat is a risk factor for pancreatic cancer. Research has shown that obese and even overweight people have a higher risk of being diagnosed with and dying from pancreatic cancer. Chronic, heavy alcohol use can also increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, most likely by causing recurrent pancreatitis, which is repeated inflammation of the pancreas.

WARNING SYMPTOMS OF PANCREATIC CANCER

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer often don’t occur until the disease is advanced. They may include:

#ABDOMINAL PAIN: In the majority of the cases, the symptoms can be as mild and generic as abdominal pain, weight loss, or development of diabetes, etc making it difficult to diagnose at the initial stage.

#JAUNDICE: Pancreatic cancer can also be asymptomatic at an early stage while jaundice may appear in an advanced stage of the disease. In such cases, when patients suffer from jaundice they can feel itchiness all over the body due to the deposit of bile salt crystals under the skin.

#LOSS OF APPETITE: One of the most warning signs of pancreatic cancer (other than abdominal pain) is the loss of appetite. Never ignore this sign

TEST AND DIAGNOSIS OF PANCREATIC CANCER

It is believed that there is no reliable test available to diagnose pancreatic cancer in the early stage. Diagnosis of pancreatic imaging can be done through USG, CT scan, MRI, etc. However, to treat cancer and confirm it one needs to get a biopsy done. It is very difficult to biopsy it via conventional methods because the pancreas is located deep inside our abdomen behind various vital organs. This is where medical advancement like endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) immensely helps to make the job simpler and easier so that the disease is diagnosed at a very early stage, said Dr Saurabh.

A minimally invasive procedure known as cholangioscopy which allows direct visualization of the pancreatic ducts is used now. Combining cholangioscopy with endoscopic ultrasound helps a gastroenterologist to get a clear understanding of the pancreatic duct. It is an important diagnostic tool for confirming as well as ruling out cancer of the pancreas.

The minimally invasive procedure also helps to prevent the spread of cancer in surrounding organs without undergoing complex biopsies.

(With inputs from IANS)