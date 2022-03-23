Haematological Malignancies: Know About The Condition That Affects Blood, Bone Marrow, Lymph Nodes

Haematological Malignancies: Everything To Know About The Condition

Haematological malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.

Haematological malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, typically causing generalized and vague symptoms, like bruising, fevers, chills, and weight loss. They are classified as Myeloid and Lymphoid origin. They are commonly known as leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. These cancers are caused due to abnormal stem cells and are linked to the immune system. Leukaemias are caused due to abnormalities in stem cells, causing an abnormal increase in leukocyte production (white blood cells i.e.WBCs).

The overproduction of WBCs in most hematologic malignancies is malignant and withholds the immunity that it is supposed to provide to the body. Blood cancer accounts for 8 per cent of all new cancer cases diagnosed in India. If left untreated, it can progress, with worsening effects such as organ failure.

Frequently Recurring Symptoms Of Haematological Malignancies

The consequences of blood cancer are frequently linked to several aspects of the disease. Cancerous WBCs function abnormally, invading areas of the body and/or causing inflammation.

There is usually a deficiency of other non-malignant WBCs as well as RBCs and platelets produced in the bone marrow, with cancer cells interfering with their development.

The following are some common symptoms:

Fever and chills without infection

Fatigue, weakness

Lack of energy

Unexplained bruising

Headaches

Light-headedness/dizziness

Nausea

Appetite and weight loss

Night sweats

Joint and bone pain

Swollen lymph nodes (neck, underarms, and/or groin)

Abdominal discomfort

Breathlessness, particularly during physical exertion

When Should You See A Doctor?

If your symptoms worsen or if you develop new ones, contact your doctor. Problems may arise as a result of cancer or as a treatment side effect. It can also cause serious complications, necessitating emergency medical care. You should be aware of the symptoms of an emergency to be equipped to handle any unforeseen mishaps.

You may like to read

Indications like tachycardia (rapid heart rate), haemoptysis (coughing up blood), severe bruising/bleeding, swollen legs or arms indicating deep vein thrombosis, a risk factor for pulmonary embolism, breathlessness, nausea, etc necessitate immediate medical attention.

These issues necessitate proper diagnosis in order to be properly managed and could result from an infection, a blood clot, or any number of other serious issues.

Treatment Options

Advanced and untreated blood cancer can lead to serious complications or even death. Cancer cells and proteins have the ability to invade and deposit in organs throughout the body, resulting in organ failure.

Treatment is determined by a variety of factors, including the type of cancer, age, how quickly it's progressing, and how far has it spread. Patients with blood cancer are treated by a multidisciplinary care team, to help reduce the possibility of relapse, and provide supportive patient care to keep them strong, reduce side effects, and maintain quality of life.

A customized comprehensive treatment plan is developed including:

Personalized medicine

Chemotherapy

Radiation treatment

Stem cells transplantation

CAR T-cell therapy

Hematologic malignancies are fatal but mostly treatable. It is critical that you understand which symptoms require immediate medical attention and that you get enough rest while being treated.

(The article is contributed by Dr Girish V.Badarkhe, Senior Consultant Hematology, Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)