Go Easy On Artificial Sweeteners; They May Up Your Risk Of Cancer

A new study has found that the artificial sweeteners that people love so much can be detrimental to health. It can even lead to the onset of cancer.

Millions of people use artificial sweeteners as an alternative to sugar. Artificial sweeteners have no or extremely few calories, therefore they're frequently added to foods and drinks in the hopes of helping people lose weight. They are also used to add sweetness to many things like toothpaste, sweets, and gum without increasing the danger of tooth decay.

While most people think of artificial sweeteners as a hope of being healthier a massive cohort study has found that they may not be as healthy as you might think. In fact, it may increase your risk of diseases like cancer.

Artificial Sweeteners May Up Cancer Risk

A study published in the journal PLOS Medicine found that artificial sweeteners in food and beverages can be harmful to your health. They found that people who used more artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame and acesulfame-K had a higher risk of total cancer than non-consumers of these sweeteners. The study showed that people were at the highest risk of breast and obesity-related cancers.

For the study, researchers reviewed data from 102,865 French people who took part in the NutriNet-Sante study to assess the potential carcinogenicity of artificial sweeteners. The Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team started the NutriNet-Sante project in 2009 as a web-based cohort (EREN). Participants actively enrol in the study and self-report medical history, sociodemographic, dietary, lifestyle, and health information. Researchers used 24-hour dietary records to compile information on artificial sweetener consumption.

After analyzing the data, researchers found that people who consume higher amounts of artificial sweeteners were at a higher risk of overall cancer compared to non-consumers. Breast cancer and obesity-related malignancies were shown to have higher risks.

What Does The Study Recommend?

Charlotte Debras from the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research says, "Our findings do not support the use of artificial sweeteners as safe alternatives for sugar in foods or beverages and provide important and novel information to address the controversies about their potential adverse health effects."

However, the study had several significant flaws, including the fact that dietary intakes were self-reported. Participants were more likely to be women, had better educational levels, and engage in health-conscious behaviours, so selection bias could have played a role.

Healthy Alternatives To Artificial Sweeteners

If you are trying to cut back on the use of artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes, then you can switch to natural sweeteners. These are sugar replacements that are frequently marketed as being healthier than sugar or other sugar substitutes. Even "natural sweeteners" are subjected to processing and refining. Some of the natural sweeteners that the FDA recognizes as safe include:

Fruit juices

Juice is a good source of nutrients, particularly antioxidants. While the sugar amount of juice is debatable, it is a far healthier alternative to other sugar-sweetened beverages like soda or energy drinks.

Maple syrup

Maple syrup can be used as an alternative to artificial sweeteners. It is high in nutrients and antioxidants. However, it is also high in sugar, it is recommended not to go overboard with it.

Honey

The therapeutic ingredients of honey such as antioxidants and propolis can be beneficial for your health. Although it is a good substitute for sugar, it should be eaten in moderation because it still acts like sugar in the body.

(With inputs from agencies)