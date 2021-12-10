Future Cancer Vaccines May Be Used Along With Traditional Immunotherapy Treatments: Yale Scientists

Immune system cells communicate with each other to identify and eradicate tumors.

Scientists at Yale University have made a breakthrough discovery that might pave the way for effective cancer vaccines.

After cardiovascular disease, cancer is the second leading causes of death worldwide. There were nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 due to cancer, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The number is expected to rise to 16.4 million by 2040. In the past decade, immunotherapy has emerged as promising treatment for cancer, helping save the lives of many patients. Studies on cancer vaccines are underway and several trials are also in progress that could provide a vaccine for different types of cancer in the future. Now, scientists at Yale University have made a breakthrough discovery that can help in the development of effective cancer vaccines.

Cancer vaccines and immunotherapy

Immunotherapies are designed to amplify or suppress immune system response to fight a disease. Although immunotherapy has helped save the lives of many cancer patients, especially those with lung cancer, only about 20% of patients saw sustained benefits from this treatment, Yale scientists noted in their paper just published in the journal Cell.

They suggested that cancer vaccines when used in conjunction with traditional immunotherapy treatments can increase survival rates of patients with several forms of cancer.

How immune system fights cancer

According to the Yale scientists, immune system cells congregate and communicate with each other to identify and eradicate tumors. They are hopeful that these findings could pave the way for new vaccines that may help increase survival rates in several forms of cancer.

Previous studies have shown that patients who are most likely to survive lung cancer often develop lymph node-like structures around tumors. Scientist have also found that these structures produce a host of immune system cells such as CD4 helper T cells, which identify tumors; B cells, which produce antibodies against the cancer; and CD8 killer T cells, which can attack cancer cells. But until now, how these mini-immune systems are set up in the tumor micro-environment remain unknown.

The answer turns out to be very simple. These immune system cells communicate with each other, stated the Yale research team.

Results of their analysis showed that B cells do more than simply make antibodies against cancer. The B cells interact with CD4 helper T cells to identify tumors before unleashing a robust response by CD8 killer T cells.

Most cancer vaccinesunder developmentfocus on T cells

Cancer vaccines which are being developed are mainly designed to spur production of T cells. Yale scientists suggested that vaccines against cancer may be more effective if they can stimulate both antibody-producing B cells and helper T cells to bolster a broader immune system response.

Such future vaccines could be used along with traditional immunotherapy treatments to increase survival rates of patients with several forms of cancer, they added.

The Yale research team was led by Nikhil Joshi, assistant professor of immunobiology, Can Cui, a Ph.D. student and physician at Yale School of Medicine, and Joseph Craft, the Paul B. Beeson Professor of Medicine (rheumatology) and professor of immunobiology.