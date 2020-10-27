Are you a meat lover? Do you know eating red or processed meat can raise your cancer risk? Yes, it is true! Although it is not yet proven how it causes cancer, studies over the years have proven that overconsumption of red and processed meat can trigger the growth of cancerous cells in your body. Also Read - Bring down your risk of stomach cancer by avoiding these 5 foods

According to The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), eating processed meat such as salami, bacon, and ham is a cause of bowel cancer. They added that eating a lot of red meat such as beef, lamb or pork also increases the risk. But there are ways to manage the growth of these cancerous cells – the best is to “avoid eating red or processed meat”. Let’s dissect this topic further. Also Read - Permanent hair dye may up cancer risk in women

What causes cancer?

Cancer is caused by changes in the DNA within cells. The DNA inside a cell is packaged into a large number of single and individual genes, each of which consists of a set of instructions that tells the cell how to function, grow, and divide. When these cells don’t follow the instructions or there is an error in the instructions, the cell stops behaving normally and becomes cancerous. Also Read - Can BP drugs increase cancer risk?

Can meat trigger cancer cells?

Over the years, nutritionists and health experts have studied the benefits and risks of eating red meat. The conclusion of the studies has revealed that red meat has vital vitamins which your body needs but at the same time, consumption of red and processed meat can raise a person’s cancer and heart disease risk. Scientists have said that the risk arises from chemicals produced by processing the meats and from cooking them. “Cooking at high temperatures or with the meat in direct contact with a flame can produce certain types of carcinogens which are toxic for your body,” a study has revealed.

Types of cancers that are linked to processed and red meat

According to the studies, eating lots of processed and red meat can have a direct impact (a bad one!) on your health. This increases the risk of bowel cancer. There are also some shreds of evidence that consumption of red or processed meat can increase the risk of stomach and pancreatic cancer.

What can be done?

To reduce the cancer risk, avoid processed and red meat. This doesn’t necessarily mean cutting out red meat entirely, but you may want to think about simple ways to reduce how much you have and how often. A recent study has found that people consuming an average of 76g per day of red and processed meat had a 20% higher risk of bowel cancer compared with those who ate 21g per day. You should not stop the consumption of protein since your body requires it. You can replace the red meat with chicken and turkey or any other meat alternatives. Try to choose lean cuts of meat or chicken, have more fish, and make sure you eat plenty of plant-based foods such as fruit, vegetables, and wholegrain cereals.

Should I stop eating meat completely?

No! Although, there are many reasons why you should not eat red or processed meat. It is also clear now that eating red and processed meat can raise the cancer risk still, consumption of it in limited quantity is also important for the body since it is a source of protein. Here is what you should do:

Limit the consumption of meats like bacon, ham, and sausages.

Cut down your consumption of red meat to 70g per day.

Tips to control cancer risks

Don’t use tobacco

Eat a healthy diet with lots of green leafy vegetables and fruits.

Protect your skin from the sun

Maintain your weight and include exercises in your daily routine

Avoid frozen and processed foods, especially frozen meat and cold cuts.

So, if you are eating a lot of meat on most of the days, it is a great idea to think about cutting down the consumption. Remember – “the less you eat, the lower your risk”.