Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Can Early Detection And Treatment Increase Recovery Chances?
Dr Burhan Wani shares risk factors, symptoms, prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : September 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST
When cancerous cells develop in prostate tissues, it causes prostate cancer. The prostate, a small walnut-shaped male gland, is responsible for producing the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. As men grow older, especially after the age of 50 years, the prostate gland becomes a source of trouble. However, all prostate-related problems do not necessarily mean prostate cancer. Dr Burhan Wani, Consultant Medical Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Jalandhar, shares risk factors, symptoms, prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
Digital rectal exam (DRE): During the test, if the prostrate feels hard, it can indicate prostate cancer. Therefore, further confirmatory tests are required.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test: PSA is a blood test indicating the presence of a protein in the blood produced by the prostate.
Diagnosing Prostate Cancer
If prostate cancer screening detects an abnormality, the doctor may recommend some imaging tests to determine the presence of prostate cancer. These tests may include:
Trans-rectal Ultrasound: The outpatient procedure uses sound waves to create a video image of the prostate gland.
Magnetic resonance imaging: MRI can be used during a prostate biopsy to help guide the needles into the prostate. And if prostate cancer has been found, MRI can help to determine the cancer stage and if it has spread outside the prostate into the nearby structures.
Biopsy: Prostate biopsy uses a thin needle inserted into the prostate to collect tissue later lab analyzed to determine whether the cancer cells are present.
The Following Imaging Tests May Also Be Recommended:
As mentioned earlier, prostate cancer is curable if diagnosed early. Early-stage prostate cancer has an excellent prognosis and a high chance of survival. That said, the treatment option for prostate cancer is based on several factors, such as stage and the type of cancer, how fast the tumour is growing, whether the tumour is confined or spread to other parts and the overall health of the patient. In many cases, prostate cancers are slow-growing; therefore, they may not require immediate medical intervention but only active surveillance. At the same time, others may grow very fast and are feared to be life-threatening. If cancer spreads to other parts of the body, then it is called "advanced" prostate cancer.
Surgery: A radical prostatectomy is performed if cancer has not spread outside the prostate gland. A surgeon removes the entire prostate gland and the tissues around it during the procedure.
Radiation Therapy: The treatment uses high-energy x-rays, gamma rays or particles to destroy abnormal cancer cells. Radiation therapy can be divided into external beam radiation, where beams are directed at a tumour from outside the body and brachytherapy, where a radioactive source is directly placed inside or near the tumour.
Hormone Therapy: It stops the body from producing the male hormone testosterone. It could be done through medications that prevent the body from producing testosterone or block it from reaching cancer cells. It could also be done surgically by removing the testicles (orchiectomy).
Chemotherapy: The treatment is ideal for prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. The drugs are injected in the vein or orally during the treatment to kill cancer cells and reduce the tumour size.