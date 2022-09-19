Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Can Early Detection And Treatment Increase Recovery Chances?

Dr Burhan Wani shares risk factors, symptoms, prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

When cancerous cells develop in prostate tissues, it causes prostate cancer. The prostate, a small walnut-shaped male gland, is responsible for producing the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. As men grow older, especially after the age of 50 years, the prostate gland becomes a source of trouble. However, all prostate-related problems do not necessarily mean prostate cancer. Dr Burhan Wani, Consultant Medical Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Jalandhar, shares risk factors, symptoms, prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

Risk Factors

Various factors increase the risk of prostate cancer; these include:

Older age: As men grow old, especially after 50 years, the chance of having prostate cancer increases. Family history: If women in your family have had breast or ovarian cancer, that increases your risk of prostate cancer. Obesity: Men who are old and overweight have a greater chance of having advanced prostate cancer.

Symptoms To Identify Prostate Cancer:

Frequent urination

Facing difficulty while urinating

Constant need for urination, especially at night

A painful/burning sensation while urinating

Blood in urine

Erectile dysfunction

Change in bowel habits

Fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Back pain, hip pain or pelvic pain

Prevention

One can reduce the risk of prostate cancer by making a few lifestyle modifications. These include:

Choosing a healthy diet Exercising regularly Maintaining a healthy weight

Prostate Cancer Screening

Men, especially in their 50s, are encouraged to get a timely screening for prostate cancer. Prostate screening tests commonly include:

Digital rectal exam (DRE): During the test, if the prostrate feels hard, it can indicate prostate cancer. Therefore, further confirmatory tests are required. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test: PSA is a blood test indicating the presence of a protein in the blood produced by the prostate.

Diagnosing Prostate Cancer

If prostate cancer screening detects an abnormality, the doctor may recommend some imaging tests to determine the presence of prostate cancer. These tests may include:

Trans-rectal Ultrasound: The outpatient procedure uses sound waves to create a video image of the prostate gland. Magnetic resonance imaging: MRI can be used during a prostate biopsy to help guide the needles into the prostate. And if prostate cancer has been found, MRI can help to determine the cancer stage and if it has spread outside the prostate into the nearby structures. Biopsy: Prostate biopsy uses a thin needle inserted into the prostate to collect tissue later lab analyzed to determine whether the cancer cells are present.

The Following Imaging Tests May Also Be Recommended:

Bone scan

Ultrasound

Computerized tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Treatment

As mentioned earlier, prostate cancer is curable if diagnosed early. Early-stage prostate cancer has an excellent prognosis and a high chance of survival. That said, the treatment option for prostate cancer is based on several factors, such as stage and the type of cancer, how fast the tumour is growing, whether the tumour is confined or spread to other parts and the overall health of the patient. In many cases, prostate cancers are slow-growing; therefore, they may not require immediate medical intervention but only active surveillance. At the same time, others may grow very fast and are feared to be life-threatening. If cancer spreads to other parts of the body, then it is called "advanced" prostate cancer.

Surgery: A radical prostatectomy is performed if cancer has not spread outside the prostate gland. A surgeon removes the entire prostate gland and the tissues around it during the procedure. Radiation Therapy: The treatment uses high-energy x-rays, gamma rays or particles to destroy abnormal cancer cells. Radiation therapy can be divided into external beam radiation, where beams are directed at a tumour from outside the body and brachytherapy, where a radioactive source is directly placed inside or near the tumour. Hormone Therapy: It stops the body from producing the male hormone testosterone. It could be done through medications that prevent the body from producing testosterone or block it from reaching cancer cells. It could also be done surgically by removing the testicles (orchiectomy). Chemotherapy: The treatment is ideal for prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. The drugs are injected in the vein or orally during the treatment to kill cancer cells and reduce the tumour size.