Dinutuximab Immunotherapy For Neuroblastoma: All About This Novel Cancer Therapy

3.5-year-old Diya is the first patient in the country to receive Dinutuximab Immunotherapy For Neuroblastoma on a compassionate basis.

Dinutuximab is approved by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is used for those patients whose condition hasn't improved after the standard cancer treatment.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in the nerve cells and occurs in young children. It is the second most common solid tumour in childhood with high-risk neuroblastoma having one of the worst prognoses amongst childhood cancers.

According to Dr Prashant Hiwarkar, a bone marrow transplant physician at B.J. Wadia Hospital, Mumbai, this type of cancer begins in immature nerve tissue present in the adrenal glands, neck, chest, or spinal cord, and this disease mainly seen in children less than five years. Bone pain and a lump in the abdomen area, neck, or chest are common symptoms of neuroblastoma. Metastatic neuroblastoma can come back even after aggressive therapy.

"In India, these children get treated with a conglomerate of therapy involving chemotherapy, surgery, autologous stem cell transplant followed by radiotherapy. Despite all this, only 40 out of 100 children survive long term," he said.

Dinutuximab Immunotherapy

Dr Hiwarkar said that they are using Dinutuximab immunotherapy to treat neuroblastoma patients above one year. It is approved by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is used for those patients whose condition hasn't improved due to the standard cancer treatment.

Dinutuximab is an antibody therapy, a form of immunotherapy. The antibody acts against a sugar-fat molecule present on nearly all neuroblastoma cells (GD2). When the antibody binds to GD2 on the neuroblastoma cells, the cells die in a different way than after chemotherapy or radiotherapy. "Autologous stem cell transplant improves the outcome marginally in this case but the addition of monoclonal antibody-like Dinutuximab beta improves the disease-free survival to 60%," said Dr Hiwarkar.

Dinutuximab is becoming the standard approach of therapy for neuroblastoma. The drug can be administered as an infusion into a vein for around ten days every 35 days as one course, up to a maximum of 5 courses, Dr Hiwarkar added.

Dinutuximab used to treat 3.5-year-old baby with neuroblastoma

For the first time, Wadia Hospital for Children successfully treated a 3.5-year-old baby named Diya from Mumbai with Dinutuximab Immunotherapy for neuroblastoma. Currently, she is in remission and recovering very well, the hospital said.

The child's parents Rajesh Deoji Gala and Kalpana Gala from Andheri, Mumbai, said that their daughter would cry profusely due to constant abdominal pain and became fragile at 2.5 years of age. In July 2020, sonography and other tests were done that confirmed stage IV high-risk neuroblastoma. Even after taking the standard treatment of this cancer, Diya's chances of complete cure were 30 to 40%. At Wadia Hospital, Dinutuximab Immunotherapy was administered to improve her chance of long-term cure.

Dr Hiwarkar stated that Diya came with non-resolving abdominal pain, and an ultrasound showed a mass in her abdomen and a battery of tests confirmed she has metastatic neuroblastoma. A year after the diagnosis, she was given Dinutuximab immunotherapy.

According to Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, Diya is the first patient in the country to receive this drug on a compassionate basis.

Diya's elated father Rajesh Deoji Gala said that she is 3.5 years old now and slowly getting back on track. "She has completed the first course of Dinutuximab and will get admitted for the second course after 35 days. Her treatment will be completed after 5 courses," he stated.

