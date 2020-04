The original chocolate hero of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, passed away today after a long fight against bone marrow cancer. Yesterday, Indian cinema lost one of the most versatile actors Irrfan Khan. He was also undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer. While Rishi Kapoor was admitted with breathing problems, Irrfan Khan had colon infection. On two consecutive days, the world of art saw the demise of two great artists. Though both of them were battling cancer and they were both hospitalized for infections that are often overlooked in otherwise healthy people. Also Read - RIP Rishi Kapoor: Breathing difficulty is a cancer complication that you need to deal with promptly

It is a sad fact that cancer and cancer treatments weaken a person's immune system. It leaves a patient open to common infections that can turn fatal because the body is unable to fight off invading bacteria and viruses. Their risk of infection goes up. A seemingly benign infection can turn fatal in no time. If you are fighting cancer or a caregiver to a cancer patient, you must be very careful about this matter. Though this is a temporary setback, because the immune system recovers with time, you never know when things might go south. Even a common cold, a stomach upset, or a mild cough can become life-threatening. Hence, it is essential that you take all precautions and preventive measures to avoid such a situation.

Preventing infections in cancer patients

Cancer patients are vulnerable because their immunity is low. Besides boosting their immunity with supplements and a healthy diet, there are a few other things that you can do to avoid infections. Always wash your hands with soap and warm water especially before eating and before touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth. Practice hygiene and always carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to clean your hands when you're out. Avoid large crowds and stay away from people who have fever, cold and cough or any other viral and bacterial infections. You must also take care to wear shoes all the time to keep germs off your feet. You may also use disposable gloves while doing any housework.

Be in constant touch with your doctor. If you notice any signs of infection, report it immediately so that treatment can start at the earliest.

A few tips for caregivers

If you have a loved one who is suffering from cancer, you must stay alert for any signs of infection. These are some of the signs you need to look out for.