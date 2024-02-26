Common Cancer Myths Busted: Know The Real Truth From A Leading Oncologist

Though we may not have control over our risk of developing cancer, we do have the power to make choices that promote our overall well-being.

There are a lot of cancer myths floating around even today, which makes it so essential to create awareness around this disease. Read on.

Cancer, a dreadful disease that has touched the lives of billions, is often encircled by a number of myths and misconceptions. These include stories that are passed down, buzzes circulating online, and half of the truths masquerading as facts. These myths do not only fuel worry and fear but also hinder proactive awareness and wise choices. It is important to understand and keep in mind that 'cancer' refers to a broad category encompassing over two hundred distinct conditions. Every variety begins with unchecked cell proliferation in particular organs, directed by a variety of factors like genetic alterations, exposure to the environment, and way of life decisions. Even if there are alarming repercussions, busting misconceptions about cancer requires awareness.

This article will shed some light and clear straight some of the most common misapprehensions about this intricate illness.

Myth 1: Cancer is Always a Death Sentence

Fact: The most antiquated belief is that cancer is a predictable death sentence. But the truth is far more nuanced. Numerous cancer types now have higher survival rates over the years due to substantial improvements in early detection, treatment modes, screening programs and tailored medication. Remember, early diagnosis is the key!

Myth 2: Lung Cancer Only Affect Smokers

Fact: Although smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, it is a misleading notion that only smokers are inclined to this disease. Lung cancer can also, however, strike non-smokers, and exposure to second-hand smoke, environmental toxins, or genetic influences can impact its occurrence. Understand and prevent lung cancer better, it is important to identify and address these additional risk considerations.

Myth 3: Cancer is Contagious

Fact: Fear not; cancer is not infectious. It cannot be transmitted through touch, shared objects, or close contact with an individual suffering from the disease. The spread of cancer typically occurs within an individual's own body due to genetic mutations. It is crucial to understand this truth in order to combat the fear and stigma surrounding cancer. Show compassion and support for those affected by this illness, rather than fearing them as potential carriers.

Myth 4: Alternative Therapies Can Replace Conventional Treatment

Fact: While alternative therapies can certainly offer support and aid in the treatment of cancer, it is important to note that they are not a substitute for traditional medical care such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Do not fall for the idea that cancer can be completely cured solely through alternative treatments. It is essential to seek evidence-based medical interventions in combination with alternative therapies for the best chance at successful treatment.

Myth 5: Superfoods Alone Can Prevent Cancer

Fact: It is a common belief that simply consuming superfoods is enough to ward off cancer. However, this myth is a dangerous oversimplification. While a healthy diet is certainly crucial for overall health and may play a role in reducing the risk of cancer, it is not a foolproof shield against the disease.

Wisdom is power, specifically when it comes to your health and fitness. Here is exactly how you can combat cancer myths:

Seek reliable resources: Be sure to trust information from reputable organizations only. Talk to your doctor: Do not shy away from asking questions or seeking clarification about cancer and its treatment options from your doctor. Stay updated: Keep yourself up to date on the latest advancements in cancer research, symptoms, and treatment options. Spread awareness: Share accurate information with those close to you and help dispel any common misconceptions.

Adopt healthy habits

Although we may not have complete control over every aspect that contributes to our risk of developing cancer, we do have the power to make choices that promote our overall well-being. This includes adopting healthy habits such as:

Embrace physical activity: Engaging in regular exercise has been proven to significantly reduce the risk of cancer. Limit alcohol and smoking: These are established risk factors for several cancers. Eat a balanced diet: Prioritizing nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein while minimizing processed foods can benefit our overall health and lower our chances of developing cancer.

The last word

Cancer is a formidable word that instils terror and dread in the minds of many. Despite great progress in the medical field and widespread awareness efforts, false beliefs surrounding cancer still linger, creating a sense of uncertainty and anxiety. It is crucial to debunk these misconceptions to cultivate a well-informed and supportive society. By challenging such myths and promoting accurate information, we can equip people with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their health, promote early detection, and combat the stigma attached to cancer. As we strive to unravel the complexities of cancer, we must approach the subject with both scientific rigor and compassion, recognizing the significance of combining facts with empathy and understanding.

(This article is authored by Dr Suchitra Mehta, Psycho Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Nagpur)