Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is an umbrella term used for a large group of diseases caused when abnormal cells spread to other organs. Our body has cells that divide and grow to help the body function properly. Healthy cells reproduce and die off in a way that is determined by the type of cell. New cells take the place of old cells and damaged cells die. But when a person develops cancer it disrupts this function and leads to abnormal growth in cells. The main cause of this is the change