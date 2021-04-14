Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is an umbrella term used for a large group of diseases caused when abnormal cells spread to other organs. Our body has cells that divide and grow to help the body function properly. Healthy cells reproduce and die off in a way that is determined by the type of cell. New cells take the place of old cells, and damaged cells die. But when a person develops cancer, it disrupts this function and leads to abnormal growth in cells. The main cause of this is the change or mutation in your DNA. One of the most common types of cancers is skin cancer. Also Read - Is high blood pressure the reason why you are experiencing headaches?

While there are many factors that lead to skin cancer, one other reason why you might lead to chronic disease is hypertension medicines. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common health problem in which the high force of blood against the artery walls, which can damage blood vessels and lead to other chronic diseases, including this type of cancer. Also Read - New gene-based blood tests can detect skin cancers and reduce death risks

High BP Drugs Increase The Risk Of Skin Cancers

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (SMAJ) found that common medications used to treat high blood pressure may elevate the risk of skin cancers in people aged 66 and above. The study suggests that long-term intake of some of the most common Blood Pressure medicines such as thiazide diuretics which also includes hydrochlorothiazide can increase a person’s risk of developing this type of cancer. This type of cancer is lethal as it causes abnormal growth of skin cells. Some of the common skin cancers include Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Malignant Melanoma, etc. Also Read - High blood pressure may lead to abnormal heart rhythm: Study

However, the study authors also highlighted that is contrary to the BP drugs, some of the common drugs which are used to reduce the symptoms one of the chronic diseases — hypertension, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers and beta-blockers, did not increase the risk of developing the complications of skin cancer.

Hypertension Drug Makes Skin More Sensitive

For the study, the team of researchers included 3,02,634 patients in Ontario, who were prescribed an antihypertensive medication between 1998 and 2017. As per the study results, hydrochlorothiazide can make the skin sensitive to UV rays that radiate from the Sun, meaning you become more prone to getting sunburned.

“The theory is that by making our skin cells more sensitive to the damage caused by ultraviolet radiation from the sun or a tanning bed, that medication might increase skin cancer risk,” Aaron Drucker, study co-author and dermatologist at the Women’s College Hospital, in Canada was quoted as saying to globalnews.ca.

After a thorough analysis, researchers suggested that patients with a higher risk of the disease must consider other treatment alternatives. They also added that patients should take thiazide diuretics must periodically monitor for skin cancer.

Understanding Skin Cancer

Cancer is considered the second biggest cause of mortality in the world. Among the various types of cancers, Skin cancer is one of the deadliest ones. What is cancer? What causes skin cancer? Let’s understand more about this condition. It is an abnormal growth of skin cells that develop in areas exposed to the sun. The two main types of skin cancer include keratinocyte carcinoma and melanoma. However, there are other types of the disease that are less life-threatening.

Basal Cell Carcinoma: This is one of the most common skin cancer, which accounts for almost 90% of all cases of skin cancer. According to health experts, it is a disease where the skin cells grow slowly.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Another most common form of skin cancer is squamous cell carcinoma. It usually develops in the outer layer of a person’s skin and is more aggressive than the other two types of skin cancer.

Malignant Melanoma: One of the most uncommon forms of skin cancers is Melanoma. It is also one of the deadliest types of cancers. According to the experts, the majority of death related to skin cancers are due to this form of cancer.

Usually, melanoma is a type of cancer in which the melanocytes gets affected or develops abnormal cell growth.

Symptoms

Since there are different types of skin cancer and they are not identical unusual changes in the skin can be a warning sign for the different types of cancer. Some common symptoms that one should look out for include:

Skin lesions like a mole, scaly patch, dark spot etc.

Asymmetry of the moles or lesions

The unusual colour of the lesion

The lesion keeps changing its size

Risk Factors

The main cause of skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Other contributing factors of the disease include:

Fair Skin: While anyone can get skin cancer, less melanin in the skin makes you more vulnerable to the damage from UV radiation.

Excessive Sun Exposure: A person who is more exposed to the UV rays of the sun is at a higher risk of developing the disease, especially if they don’t use any kind of sun protection products.

Warm, Sunny Climate: People who live in a sunny, warm climate is exposed to more sunlight and are at a higher risk of exposing themselves to radiation.

Family History: If someone in your family has had cancer, you are at a higher risk of the disease.

Weak Immune System: A weak immunity puts a person at a higher risk of skin cancer, especially those with HIV/AIDS and those taking immunosuppressant drugs.

Radiation to Exposure: People who have received radiation treatments for skin conditions such as eczema and acne may have an increased risk of skin cancer.

Some Prevention Tips

Avoid the sun during the day to avoid sunburns and suntans that cause skin damage

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen

Avoid artificial tanning

Make sure you ask your doctors about the side effects of medication if you are taking any

Wear clothing that protects you from UV rays

Visit a dermatologist if you see any unusual changes in your skin

(with inputs from IANS)