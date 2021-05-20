Cancer is a broad word that refers to a set of diseases that are caused by abnormal cells quickly dividing and spreading to other tissues and organs. It is one of the world's major causes of death. Early detection of cancer can increase the chances of successful treatment. Delay in cancer diagnosis and treatment can reduce the likelihood of survival of many patients. A new study has found using a measure body shape should be used alongside the body mass index (BMI) to assist determine the risk of obesity-related malignancies. Body Shape Combined With BMI Is A Better Predictor Of