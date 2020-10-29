Is it safe to indulge in sexual activities while going through cancer treatment? Many of you who have gone through or are undergoing chemotherapy must have had this query back in your mind every time you thought of having sex with your partner but you might have felt ashamed of asking it to anyone. Well there is nothing to be ashamed of asking your doctor or close friend whether or not to have sex during cancer treatment. First feel strong enough because you are fighting a big disease and you handling it all well and secondly having safe sex is