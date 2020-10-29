Is it safe to indulge in sexual activities while going through cancer treatment? Many of you who have gone through or are undergoing chemotherapy must have had this query back in your mind every time you thought of having sex with your partner, but you might have felt ashamed of asking it to anyone. Well, there is nothing to be ashamed of asking your doctor or close friend whether or not to have sex during cancer treatment. First, feel strong enough because you are fighting a big disease and you handling it all well and secondly, having safe sex is very important for anyone on this earth. But, there have to be a few precautions that you need to follow to have healthy sex even when you are undergoing chemotherapy. Curious to know more about it? Let’s dive in. Also Read - Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why chemotherapy causes weight gain?

Well, it is being said that it's OK to have sex during the period when you are going through cancer treatment if you are feeling the urge to do that from inside. But, for a few cases, it can be a different feeling altogether. For women undergoing cancer treatment, sex can be more painful. Vaginal dryness is common when you are under chemotherapy and this can make sex painful. Often, vaginal dryness and discomfort are caused by declining estrogen levels which is a result of the treatment you are going through. Some cancer treatments may also trigger the onset of menopause, resulting in hot flashes, mood swings, decreased libido, and vaginal dryness or tightness. While for men, those who are undergoing chemotherapy for prostate or colon cancer can have difficulties in the erection. But if you are still feeling like having sex, then do consider the below-mentioned pointers to have safe and healthy sex.

What type of cancer you are suffering from?

A person suffering from cancer which involved the genital tract may require special caution when it comes to sex. After a procedure or therapy that affects the genital tract, your doctor may recommend you to stay away from sexual activities. This can have a direct impact on your affected organs and can negatively affect your treatment and its results.

What kind of chemotherapy you are going through?

There are a few types of chemotherapies that can lead to several changes in the lining of the vagina, which may make it more prone to internal injuries while having sex. Normal bacteria that usually live in the genital tract may enter the vagina while having sex and then they mix into the bloodstream. Usually, the white blood cells fight off these bacteria but, if you are undergoing chemotherapy (certain types of chemotherapies) then it can decrease the level of your germ-fighting white-blood-cell count. Thus, you may not be protected from these bacteria. In such a situation, your doctor might ask you to not indulge in any minds of sexual activities. There are also a few chemotherapies that lower down the platelet count, this can lead to vaginal bleeding while having sex.

Say ‘NO’ to pregnancy during chemotherapy

Conceiving during chemotherapy is strongly discouraged and this applies to both men and women receiving cancer treatment. This is due to the potential effects on the developing baby. At a time when you or your partner are going through cancer treatment, your body is usually weak to keep everything normal including your sexual desire, hormones, mental peace, etc. All these factors are important for healthy sex that can lead to a healthy pregnancy. If you still wish to conceive during your cancer treatment, make sure to consult your doctor and take the proper suggestion. Also, if you have already had unprotected sex then consult your doctor and choose a reliable method of birth control.

Protect yourself from infection

If you or your partner have sex with multiple partners, and you don’t use protection or any kind of barrier devices, you’re at high risk for STIs, including HIV. Besides, certain cancer treatments can also cause low blood cell counts for long periods of time, which may increase your risk of genital infection. Always use condoms or barrier devices while having sex. Unprotected sex can lead to unwanted pregnancy and several other health issues.