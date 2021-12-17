Catching Cancer Early Can Save Lives: Screening Tests For Cancer You Should Know

Regular screening will help to detect cancers early, when treatment is likely to work best. Listed below are different screening tests available today for different types of cancer.

Taking certain tests will help you to detect cancer even before the red flags of it appear, and this is termed cancer screening. Haven't thought of it yet? Then, it is the right time to know your family history and speak to the doctor about the screening. After all, it's about your health, and you need to be vigilant about it. Catching cancer at an early stage, can help in prompt treatment, and improve one's quality of life.

Screening means monitoring the body for cancer even before the symptoms are seen. Thus, the regular screening of cancer will help to detect breast, cervical, and colorectal (colon) cancers early, when treatment is likely to work best, and you will be able to get back on track without any difficulty. Those who are in the 'high-risk' category, will have to go for screening as suggested by the doctor. Some cancer tests will help to reduce morbidity and mortality rates. Listed below are different screening tests available today for different types of cancer:

Breast cancer

Mammography: It is a type of x-ray specifically designed to see the entire breast to spot tumors and any irregular changes in the breast. These images are known as mammograms.

Breast examination: Here, an expert will examine the breast and see if there are any irregularities in the breast. This can be done as suggested by the doctor.

Breast self-examination: This should be done by every girl after the age of 16. You will have to stand in front of the mirror and look for any abnormal changes in the breast like nipple discharge, inverted nipple, pain, swelling of the breast, or a lump. This can be done once a month.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI): This is helpful for women with a higher risk of breast cancer, or when a lump is detected during the breast examination.

Colorectal cancer

Colonoscopy: The doctor tends to insert a flexible, lighted tube that is a colonoscope into the rectum to check the entire colon for polyps or cancer.

Sigmoidoscopy: This test can help to check the upper part of the colon. Here, a flexible, lighted tube called a sigmoidoscope will help to spot polyps and cancer.

Stool DNA tests. This test allows the analysis of DNA from one's stool sample to detect cancer.

Lung cancer

Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) for people who have a history of heavy smoking can be recommended to spot lung cancer.

A CT scan that takes an x-ray of the lung to detect the tumor may also be recommended.

Cervical cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV) testing. Some strains of HPV are associated with a greater risk of cervical cancer. This test can help spot presence of those specific strains of HPV.

Pap test: It uses cells from the outside of a woman's cervix to detect precancerous or cancerous cells. A Pap test can be done along with HPV testing as recommended by the doctor.

Prostate cancer

Digital rectal examination (DRE): This is done wherein the doctor will insert a gloved lubricated finger into the rectum and feels the surface of the prostate for any irregularities in men.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test: It helps in measuring the substance called PSA that is higher in men with prostate cancer.

Head and neck cancer

A general health screening exam to check the nose, mouth, and throat for abnormalities is done.

Skin cancer

Dermoscopy is done with the help of a device to evaluate the size, shape, and pigmentation patterns of skin lesions.

Kidney cancer

Blood and urine tests can tell the signs of kidney cancer.

Liver cancer

Liver function tests: It will be beneficial to know the health of your liver by measuring levels of proteins, liver enzymes, and bilirubin in your blood.

Abdominal CT or MRI scans: With this, you can get detailed images of the liver and check where the tumor is developing.

Take-home message

You will have to speak to the doctor before going for screening. The doctor will help you to choose the appropriate screening method that is best for you.

The article is contributed by Dr Suhas Aagre, Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute Cumballa Hill Hospital.

