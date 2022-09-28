- Health A-Z
Gynecological cancers can be fatal if not diagnosed or treated in the early stages. Sadly, there are not no screening tests for some cancers that occur in the women's reproductive system. Hence, knowing the signs and symptoms of such cancers is important to identify the condition earlier.
Are you dealing with any gynae issues or bodily changes that indicate cancers in the reproductive system. Get to know all about gynecological cancers from Dr. Nagaveni. R, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout Bangalore.
All types of cancers that occur in women's reproductive organs or genitals come under gynecological cancers. This type of condition includes cancers of the vulva, vagina, cervix, ovaries, and fallopian tubes.
"While there are screening tests available for some of such cancers, for others there are no screening tests and looking at this fact, it makes it extremely important for women to be aware about the signs, symptoms, and treatment options of gynecological cancers. If you know your body well, it will be easier for you to point out any bodily changes. And you can seek help for the same at an appropriate time," Dr. Nagaveni stated.
Dr. Nagaveni also threw light on the types of gynecological cancers and their associated symptoms.
Cervical cancer
The cervix connects the vagina and uterus. Cervical cancer occurs in the cervix. Most commonly, cervical cancers are caused by the common, sexually transmitted human papillomavirus, or HPV. Its symptoms can include:
Uterine cancer
This occurs in the uterus or womb. Uterus is located inside your pelvis and supports the growth of the baby during pregnancy. There are two main types of uterine cancer: endometrial cancer and uterine sarcomas. Endometrial cancer occurs in the lining of the uterus. Symptoms of such cancers include
Ovarian Cancer
This type of cancer occurs in ovaries which are located on the side of your uterus. This condition often shows no symptoms, you have to keep an eye on unusual body changes like:
Cancer in fallopian tube
Cancer cells grow on your fallopian tube, which is a tube-shaped structure between your uterus and ovaries. It usually causes no symptoms but when it does, it includes:
Cancer in Vulva
This type of cancer occurs on the genitals on the outside of a woman's body which includes the labia minora and labia majora, the clitoris, the pubic mound and the perineum. Women who have gone through their menopause are more vulnerable to these types of cancers, but it can happen in women of any age. Symptoms of it include -
Vaginal Cancer
This cancer forms on the tissue of your vagina and it is one of the rarest forms of gynecological cancer. It can affect women of any age but is most common among older women. It has symptoms like:
"Cancers are lethal but with regular diagnosis and by taking timely measures, you can avoid harsh consequences. You know your body best and if you feel any unusual changes in it, seek help. Early diagnosis and treatment have proven to be the most effective way to treat cancer," concluded Dr. Nagaveni.
