Vaccines are medicines that can train your immune system to recognize and destroy harmful substances. Most vaccines used to treat cancer make the person’s immune system attack cancer cells. But some vaccines can help prevent certain cancers. Thus, there are two types of cancer vaccines : Prevention vaccines and Treatment vaccines.

Prevention vaccines

These are vaccines that protect the body from viruses that can cause certain cancers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 2 types of cancer prevention vaccines – HPV vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine.

Long-lasting infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause cervical, vaginal, vulvar, anal, and oral cancers. Hepatitis B vaccine prevents hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, which can cause liver cancer.

Prevention vaccines don’t target cancer cells directly.

Treatment vaccines

Also known as therapeutic vaccines, these vaccines are a type of immunotherapy. The vaccines work to boost the body’s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

Cancer treatment vaccines boost the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy antigens (certain proteins on the cancer cells).

Sipuleucel-T (Provenge) is a drug that is approved for treating advanced prostate cancer. Now researchers are trying to find out if the vaccine can help men with less advanced prostate cancer.

Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) is a vaccine approved to treat advanced melanoma skin cancer.

Promising cancer vaccines

Many other types of cancer vaccines have shown some promise in clinical trials, but they are not yet approved to treat cancer.

Researchers are testing treatment vaccines for several types of cancers, including bladder, breast, colorectal and lung cancers.

A new study has revealed that supercharging the mutation rate in cancer cells can create a powerful vaccine that is able to boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy.

Scientists forced cancer cells in the lab to evolve much more rapidly than usual using a molecule called APOBEC3B, which is often used by tumours to drive rapid genetic change and drug resistance.

The highly mutated cancer cell vaccines cured mice with a variety of otherwise treatment-resistant tumours, the scientists said.

The researchers want to take their new technique for creating personalised vaccines into the clinic as early as next year – starting with a trial in children with brain tumours.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.