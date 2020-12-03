Many cancer survivors are at a higher risk of hospitalisation and death from seasonal influenza for at least a decade after their diagnosis a study has found. The study published in the journal EClinicalMedicine also suggested that cancer survivors are more likely to be at higher risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes. The research team from the London School of Hygiene; Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) analysed medical records from 1990 to 2014 of more than 630000 people in the UK including over 100000 survivors of a range of cancers. Comparing the rates of influenza hospitalisation and death between cancer survivors and the cancer-free