Many cancer survivors are at a higher risk of hospitalisation and death from seasonal influenza for at least a decade after their diagnosis, a study has found. The study, published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, also suggested that cancer survivors are more likely to be at higher risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes.

The research team from the London School of Hygiene; Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), analysed medical records from 1990 to 2014 of more than 630,000 people in the UK, including over 100,000 survivors of a range of cancers.

Comparing the rates of influenza hospitalisation and death between cancer survivors and the cancer-free population, they found that the risk of these outcomes was more than nine times higher in survivors from lymphomas, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, compared to those with no prior cancer.

Crucially, this raised risk persisted for at least 10 years after a cancer diagnosis.

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND CANCER

COVID-19 is an infectious illness caused by a new type of coronavirus. There are several types of coronaviruses. Some cause mild illnesses such as a cold, while others can be more serious and affect your breathing or respiratory system. For most people, the virus won’t cause serious problems. But for some people, the virus can have serious complications.

Coronavirus mainly spreads from person to person. This happens when someone who has the virus sneezes or coughs, or it might be that they talk loudly or sing, which releases tiny droplets into the air. These droplets can reach anyone who is nearby and they can get the virus.

Research shows that coronavirus can live up to three days on stainless steel and plastic surfaces.

WHY CANCER SURVIVORS ARE AT HIGHER RISK OF COVID-19 INFECTION?

Well, you are at a higher risk of complications if you have cancer. This is because cancer and its treatment can weaken your body’s own immunity power to resist the attacks of foreign viruses. This immunity power of your body helps it protect itself against illness and infection caused by viruses like coronavirus. When your immunities low, you are more prone to get infected by foreign viruses such as coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS YOU SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR

The virus starts with the droplets from an infected person’s cough, sneeze, or breath. They could be in the air or on a surface that you touch before touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. That gives the virus a passage to the mucous membranes in your throat. Within 2 to 14 days, your immune system may respond with symptoms including:

Fever

A cough

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fatigue

Chills, sometimes with shaking

Body aches

Headache

A sore throat

Congestion or a runny nose

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

Some people with cancer are more at risk of being seriously ill if they develop the COVID-19 infection. They are called extremely vulnerable.

If you are extremely vulnerable, you should stay alert to prevent yourself from getting ill. The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

Stay aware of the number of infections in your area and follow the advice for extremely vulnerable people in your part of the country. Stay at home Limit contact with others outside your household Follow strict social distancing – stay at least 2 metres apart or 1 metre with a face covering

NUMBERS OF CANCER SURVIVORS HOSPITALISED WITH FLU

Despite the risks being raised compared to the general population, the absolute risks of developing severe flu were still relatively low, with about 1 in 1000 survivors of these types of cancer hospitalised with flu each year.

Survivors from other types of cancer also had more than double the risk of severe influenza outcomes for up to five years from diagnosis.

These findings persisted even after accounting for other suspected risk factors such as old age, smoking, socioeconomic status, body mass index, and other illnesses.

OTHER HEALTH RISKS FOR THE CANCER SURVIVORS

The researchers also found that cancer survivors were more likely to have other diseases that are associated with increased risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes, such as heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, and kidney disease.

“These findings have an immediate relevance as we enter the winter period: we have a flu vaccine available, and the likelihood of a Covid-19 vaccine in the near future,” said study author Krishnan Bhaskaran from LSHTM.

“Understanding how vaccination should be prioritised to protect the most vulnerable will be crucial over the next few months,” Bhaskaran noted.

