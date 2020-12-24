Rewriting the textbook explanation of why some people are at a higher risk of developing cancer researchers from the University of Calgary have for the first time discovered seven DNA fingerprints or patterns that define cancer risk in people offering new insight into the multi-generational disease risk. Lifestyle or put another way 'bad habits' is one of the textbook explanations for why some people are at higher risk for cancer. NOT ALL SMOKERS GET LUNG CANCER But not all smokers get lung cancer and not all people who eat cheeseburgers get bowel cancer and 'other factors' must be at play.