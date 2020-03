Various forms of cancer claimed 5,727 lives in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope informed the state Legislature on Tuesday. He said the state recorded a total of 11,306 cancer cases in 2019.

The members also informed the Legislature that 9 percent of all cancer cases in the country were from Maharashtra.

What causes cancer? Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth. These abnormal cells form a mass called a tumour that can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumour can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumour can grow but will not spread to distant parts of the body. Here are 7 most common types of cancer in India:

Breast cancer

Breast cancer accounts for 25% to 32% of all female cancers in major cities, according to Breastcancer India.net.

Cervical cancer

According to WHO, cervical cancer kills over 33,000 women in India annually. WHO statistics also reveal that about one fourth of the world’s cervical cancer patients reside in India.

Uterine and ovarian cancer

Uterine and ovarian cancer are common cancers that affect the female reproductive system.

Prostate cancer

It is the second most common form of cancer in men and accounts for about 240,000 global deaths every year. Currently, its prevalence in India is low compare to other nations. But the number of cases has increased in recent years, and health experts linked it to poor lifestyle.

Colon cancer

According to statistics, colon cancer is the 6th most common cause of cancer deaths in India. It generally affects individuals above the age of 50 years.

Lung cancer

Lung cancer is considered to be the deadliest of all cancers. According to American Cancer Society, lung cancer alone accounts for over 1.6 million global deaths every year.

Blood cancer

These are cancers that originate in the bone marrow or that arise from the blood and lymphatic system. There are 3 types of blood cancers: Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Oral cancer

As per a report from the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), oral cancer is among the top 3 cancers in India. It accounts for 30 % of the country’s cancer burden.

Many people in India are addicted to tobacco products, which increases their susceptibility to oral cancer. Research say about 90% of people diagnosed with oral cancer cases are either smokers or tobacco or gutka chewers.

Stomach cancer: In India, stomach cancer is the 5th most common cancer found in men and 7th most common cancer in women. Worldwide, it is the second most common cancer.

With input from IANS