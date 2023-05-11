Cancer In Women: Two Most Important Things You Can Do To Avoid Cancer

Cancer treatment works best when it is detected early

Some risk factors of cancer can be controlled. Here are a few things women can do to reduce their risk of getting cancer.

Women are more likely to develop certain cancers, including breast, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers, than men. Many things can increase a woman's chance of getting cancer. While some risk factors, like getting older, cannot be controlled, there are things women can do to reduce their risk of getting cancer. So, let's talk about the steps you can take every day to lower your chance of getting certain kinds of cancer.

According to the US CDC, two of the most important things people can do to avoid getting cancer are: making healthy choices and getting appropriate screening tests.

Make healthy choices to lower your cancer risk

If you're a smoker, quit it as early as possible. Cigarette smoking causes most lung cancers. Smoking is also linked to a higher risk for numerous other cancers, including mouth and throat, esophagus, stomach, colon, rectum, liver, pancreas, larynx, trachea, bronchus, kidney, urinary bladder, and cervix cancers. Nonsmokers! Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.

Avoid too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays (from the sun and from artificial sources like tanning beds and sunlamps) to lower your risk of getting skin cancer.

Consumption of alcohol can increase the risk of getting seven types of cancer, including bowel cancer, breast cancer, mouth cancer, throat cancer, and liver cancer. Avoid drinking alcohol completely or reduce its intake.

Overweight and obesity is associated with about 40 per cent of all cancers. So, lose weight if you're obese and keep in a healthy range.

Get the recommended cancer screening tests

Cancer treatment works best when it is detected early. Screening tests can find certain cancers like breast, cervical, and colorectal early. People who are at high risk of lung cancer are also recommended to get the screening test.

Mammography: This is the best way to find breast cancer early. American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends that yearly mammography for women aged 45 to 54 and a mammogram every 2 years for those who are 55 years and older.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends a mammogram every 2 years for women who are 50 to 74 years old. Women ages 40 to 49 can consider a mammogram after evaluating its risks and benefits with a doctor.

Cervical cancer screening: The Pap test (or Pap smear) and the HPV test are the two tests that can help prevent cervical cancer or spot it early. Regular cervical cancer screening is recommended starting at age 21.

Colorectal cancer screening: This is recommended for adults aged 45 to 75. The tests used for colorectal cancer screening include stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, CT colonography, and colonoscopy. Your doctor can tell you which test is right for you.

Lung cancer screening: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography every year for adults aged 50 to 80 years, those who have a smoking history, currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

