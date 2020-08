The global death burden of cancer is alarming and one of the major factors behind this is late detection. Cancer is a condition that spreads at an uncontrollably fast pace and early intervention is the only way to manage it successfully and tame its progression. Detecting it at the initial stage is crucial for timely medical intervention. That is why efforts are being made by scientists and research bodies to invent diagnostic methods that can help in the early diagnosis of cancer. A recent study, published in the journal Nature Communications reports that a blood test, known as PanSeer was able to detect cancer in 95 per cent asymptomatic patients about four years earlier, compared to other standard diagnostic methods. It was able to spot colon, oesophageal, liver, lung and stomach cancers. This test, which is still at an experimental stage, is a new ray of hope for cancer patients. However, study authors are of the opinion that further research is required to reach a conclusive opinion about its accuracy. Also Read - 5 anti-cancer foods that you must definitely add to your diet

How does this blood test work?

There are certain 'genetic signatures' associated with tumours. PanSeer works by picking up these signatures from the blood. Tumour cells shed their DNA in bits and pieces in the blood stream. This test hunts for chemical changes in the DNA that are indicative of or are associated with cancer. However, if the size of the tumour is very small, the amount of DNA it sheds in the bloodstream is miniscule. That's when it becomes tough to spot their chemical changes. According to the findings of this report, PanSeer was able to detect cancer four years prior to the onset of symptoms from blood plasma samples of asymptomatic, 'healthy' people.

Two other tests to watch out for

Rapid advancement in the field of oncology is gradually has led to many breakthroughs in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. Here, we shed light on two other tests that can help in the early detection of this fatal disease.

Breath Biopsy: This is a non-invasive breath test that can detect various types of cancer early on. This diagnostic method involves breathing into a device like breathalyzer which comes with the Breath Biopsy technology. Odorous molecules, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are released in our breath as a result of cell metabolism. The pattern of VOCs, however, changes when there is an alteration in our metabolism caused by many diseases including cancer. This new technology aims to detect different VOC patterns linked to cancer. Several studies suggest that VOC patterns vary according to the type of cancer.

EarlyCDT-Lung blood test: This test, developed by researchers from the University of Nottingham spot lung cancer four years in advance. It has also been found to prevent the detection of this cancer at an advanced stage by 36 per cent, when compared to other standard diagnostic methods. This blood test identifies the response of our immune cells to the presence of lung cancer by detecting the antibodies it produces against cancer antigens. It is a major breakthrough in the diagnosis of this fatal disease. EarlyCDT-Lung blood test can lead to early intervention and management of lung cancer and prolong the life span of people living with this condition.