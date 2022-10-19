Breast Cancer Treatment Now Compared To In The 1970s

Greater awareness, better diagnostics and more effective treatment have enabled early identification of breast cancer and increase a patient's chances of survival.

Although the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are increasing worldwide, survival rates have also increased. Thanks to the advances in diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, more patients are living longer today. During a press conference, oncologists at Max Institute of Cancer Care, Lajpat Nagar, highlighted the various advancements in cancer treatment from the late 1970s to the present ranging from medical to surgical oncology.

The press conference was organised to mark the World Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is observed every year in October with an aim to increase awareness around breast cancer. This year, the annual campaign is being organised under the theme "Living Beyond Breast Cancer." During the press conference, the hospital also felicitated long-term breast cancer survivors, who spoke about their journeys.

Advances In Breast Cancer Treatment

Addressing the media persons, Dr P K Julka, Principal Director, Medical Oncology, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Lajpat Nagar said that treatment for breast cancer patients has seen paradigm shift from the initial times.

He continued, "In the late 70s, the entire infected breast was surgically removed. With advancements in cancer treatment, both surgical and medication are used for breast cancer patients."

Earlier, medications were imported from other countries, now majority of drugs are being produced in India. This has significantly reduced the waiting time as well as cost of treatment. Better diagnostics coupled with greater awareness have enabled identification of more breast cancer patients in early stages. This has significantly improved their chances of survival, he noted.

Dr Devavrat Arya, Director, Medical Oncology, MICC, Lajpat Nagar, pointed out that advancements in cancer treatment have led to a significant improvement in patient's quality of life.

Hair loss post chemotherapy has been one of biggest sore points in a cancer patient's journey towards recovery. Dr Arya stated that technologies such as Cool Cap will be able to help reduce loss of hair in patients.

Early diagnosis is the key to better treatment and faster recovery

Highlight the importance of regular screening of breast cancer, Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care, stated, "Early diagnosis of any disease, especially cancer, is the key to better treatment and faster recovery in patients. It also leaves doctors with a greater scope to treat the patient to become nearly completely disease-free."

Dr Harit hopes that, in the near future, surgical intervention may not be required for very small lesions. When this becomes possible, there will be lesser disfiguration and minimum requirement for any cosmetic/plastic surgeries as well, he added.