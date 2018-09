The breast cancer awareness month is here and it is essential for all of us to clear out the common misconceptions that we have regarding breast cancer, one of the most common kinds of cancer affecting women. The more these myths get busted, the more will be chances for early detection, better diagnosis and treatment for the condition. Here are some common myths that we have busted in order to make you more aware of breast cancer.

Myth – All breast lumps are cancerous: However, this is not true. While it is important for you to consult a doctor in case you notice a lump in your breast, not all lumps in the breast are cancerous. The fact is only a small percentage of these lumps end up being cancerous.

Myth – Breast implants cause breast cancer: Having a breast implant does not cause breast cancer. However, with breast implants, it may be difficult to conduct a self-examination. In case you have a breast implant, you may have to take additional steps for screening and in case you get breast cancer after an implant, you may will have to remove it.

Myth – Deodorant causes breast cancer: While some scientists have shown that certain harmful chemicals in deodorants can cause breast cancer, the data from National Cancer Institute does not show any conclusive evidence that it is true.

Myth-Only women get breast cancer: This is not true. Breast cancer is an ailment affecting the tissue of the breast. Although it is more common in women, men too can get breast cancer.

Myth – Breast cancer is hereditary and nothing can be done to prevent it: This is a wrong information. Several studies have shown that only about 5% to 10% of cancers are caused by genes and the remaining 90% is due to our lifestyle and our environment.