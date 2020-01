Exercise is important for everybody, but for breast cancer survivors, it can help lower the risk of cancer recurrence. © Shutterstock

Salute to those who have battled breast cancer and survived. While celebrating your success, do not forget that you need to take extra precautions to avoid cancer recurrence. Exercise is important for everybody, but for breast cancer survivors, it can help lower the risk of cancer recurrence. It can boost your energy, help you keep a healthy weight and soothe any side effects from cancer treatments. However, you need to choose the types of exercise which are best for you.

Having said so, you should not start exercising immediately. First get the green light from your physician before setting your workout routine. Your doctor may suggest which exercises work well for you and which ones to avoid for the time being. Usually, doctors suggest low-impact and non-strenuous exercise when going through breast cancer treatment. Here’s some exercising tips for breast can survivors:

No need to rush

Give yourself the time to recover and build strength. Listen to your body and start at your own pace. You can start slowly and improve gradually, under the guidance of your instructor.

Tell your instructor you are a survivor

It is important to inform your instructor that you are a breast cancer survivor. This way your instructor will be able to guide you better.

Strength training

Strength training is linked to many health benefits, but it may not be good for those who have just overcome breast cancer. Strength training workouts can trigger lymphedema, a swelling in the lymphatic system.

Don’t put extra pressure on your arms

Avoid exercises that can put too much stress on your arms and shoulders. Resistance band workouts, swimming laps, push-ups and pull-ups, cross training machines and inverted yoga poses are some forms of exercises you may need to stay away from.

Don’t forget to warm up and cool down

Spend 5 to 10 minutes warming up your muscles before you begin the workout. A hot shower before the workout may also help warm up your muscles. You should also not miss the cooldown sessions. Walk for 5 to 10 minutes after completing your workout class or do some stretching.