Are Men More Probable Of Cancer Than Women? Explains This Research

Men are more likely to get cancer than women; know the reason behind this.

Cancer is a condition in which cells in any part of your body grow uncontrollably. These cancer cells also destroy the surrounding healthy tissue, including organs. As cancer spreads, it becomes difficult to treat, and according to statistics, one out of every two people has cancer. According to a recent study conducted by the American Cancer Society, men are more likely to get cancer than women. This conclusion has been drawn from the analysis and tracking of about 3 lakh cancer patients after their suffering. However, scientists do not know why men are at higher risk of cancer. They believe that understanding this difference can help prevent and treat cancer.

What Does Research Say?

As per the study, the risk of developing cancer is 1.3 to 10.8 times higher in men than in women. In addition, men are at higher risk of developing oesophagal cancer, larynx, gastric area and bladder cancer. During this study conducted from 1995 to 2011, 17,951 cancers developed in men and 8,742 in women.

Men At Risk Of Developing Cancers

After analyzing these cases, it was concluded that men are at an increased risk of developing more cancers. The difference between women and men is only attributed to poor lifestyles increasing cancer risk. This is why experts advise men and women to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and abstain from tobacco and alcohol.

Symptoms Of Cancer

The main symptoms of cancer depend on what type of cancer has developed in that person. There are some common signs, however, that overlap between the different types of cancer. Therefore, you must consult a doctor to be aware of any new symptoms and be safe.

Conclusion

Change in bowel habits, bloating, chest pain, breathlessness, lumps and new moles are some cancer symptoms. Other symptoms include sudden weight loss, abdominal or back pain and indigestion (dyspepsia). It is best to consult your doctor, as these common symptoms signify some other non-dangerous and temporary health problem.

