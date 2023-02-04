After Months Of Battling Ovarian Cancer, 43-Year-Old Woman Emerges Victorious

Hansa Raghavani, a mother and a beautician, with her family.

Even after undergoing chemotherapy, radiations, and multiple surgeries involving the removal of 9 organs, she didn't give up on her spirit to fight against cancer.

Hansa Raghavani, a 43-year-old woman from Ambernath, Thane, had been battling ovarian and liver metastasis. She had been undergoing chemotherapy at Wockhardt Hospital since March 22, 2022 and had completed 11 cycles by September 27, 2022. However, a PET scan on 10th October 2022 revealed that the large solid cystic abdominal pelvic lesion had increased in size and was now reaching the bilateral adnexal region.

Dr. Sanket Mehta, a surgical oncologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, took charge of Hansa's case and admitted her for further treatment. Despite the severity of her condition, Hansa remained optimistic and was determined to fight the cancer. She was surrounded by her family who provided her with all the love and support she needed to overcome the illness.

She fought with all her might

Hansa underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, but the cancer seemed to be spreading rapidly. With each passing day, Hansa felt her strength waning, but she refused to give up. She was a fighter, and she was not going to let this disease defeat her.

One day, after yet another round of chemotherapy, Hansa received some good news. The PET scan showed that the size of the lesion had significantly reduced, and the cancer seemed to be in remission. Hansa was overjoyed, and her family celebrated the news with her.

But their happiness was short-lived. The cancer had a habit of coming back with a vengeance, and it did so once again. This time, it was even more aggressive and harder to fight. Hansa had to undergo cyto reduction surgery, also part of her liver was removed which was affected due to cancer, she underwent pelvic peritonectomy, splenectomy where in her sleen was removed, omentectomy where in a fatty tissue from stomach and large intestine was removed, bilateral salphingoopherectomy where both her ovaries and fallopian tubes where removed, total abdominal hysterectomy where in complete uterus was removed.

Despite the odds, Hansa continued to fight with all her might. She was determined to beat the cancer and reclaim her life. Her family stood by her every step of the way, providing her with the love and support she needed to keep going.

She is now cancer-free

Finally, after months of battling the disease, Hansa emerged victorious. The PET scan showed that the cancer had been completely eradicated, and she has been declared cancer-free. Hansa's family is overjoyed, and they celebrated this momentous occasion with tears of joy in their eyes.

Hansa Raghavani's story is one of resilience, courage, and determination. Despite the odds, she fought the cancer with all her might and emerged victorious. She is a true warrior who continues to inspire many people with her strength and spirit.

"The resilience and determination displayed by Hansa in the face of such a complicated cancer battle was truly inspiring. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, radiations, and multiple surgeries involving the removal of 9 organs, her positive spirit never wavered. I have no doubt that her unwavering fighting spirit, combined with the care she received from our team at Wockhardt Hospital, was a major factor in her ultimate victory over the disease," says Dr. Sanket Mehta, Surgical Oncologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

Dr Boman Dhabhar Consultant Onco Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, comments, "This case is truly a testament to the human spirit and its ability to overcome adversity. Hansa's unwavering determination and positive attitude inspired us all. Before her surgery, she underwent 11 cycles of chemotherapy to control the spread of cancer in her body. Followed by a Supra major surgery and after this intense battle she came out victorious, it is patients like these that inspire us to work harder and better and make life wins."

"My children and husband were my source of strength"

Hansa Raghavani, a mother turned beautician, shares, "I never lost faith in my ability to overcome cancer. My children and husband were my source of strength, and their love gave me the courage to keep fighting. Now that I have been given a new lease of life thanks to Wockhardt Hospital, I am determined to live it to the fullest. My dream is to do bridal make-up for my daughter-in-law and my daughter. I would like to urge everyone not to ignore any symptoms and to visit a doctor as soon as possible, so that the chances of a cure are higher."

"Cancer may be a frightening diagnosis, but it is important to remain strong, have faith, and never give up," she adds.