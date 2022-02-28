Advanced Role of Genomic Testing in Cancer Treatment

Genomic profiling helps in understating the way a particular cancer responds to treatment and risk stratification of various cancers.

Genomic testing in cancer helps doctors identify potential cancer-causing mutations and assists in revolutionizing cancer treatment.

From being initially categorized by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates into ulcer-forming carcinoma and non-ulcer-forming carcinos to being grouped into multiple cellular forms by physicians in the 19th century, our understanding of the origin and complexity of cancer has evolved drastically over the years. Now, rapid advancements in the fields of genetics and genomics are once again helping us broaden our understanding of cancer. Instead of providing classifications on the basis of the location of tumours, genome sequencing offers detailed characterizations and insights into the combinations of genetic mutations that aid or trigger the development of cancer in an individual.

Acquiring a better insight into cancer causes

In addition to helping physicians gain better insights into what causes cancer in an individual, genomics is offering deeper understanding of the way a person's cancer might progress and its response to treatment. For some people, this information is life-saving the understanding of cancer's genetic drivers is already transforming the way some cancer patients are treated while for others, it adds new data on cancer-influencing or cancer-causing genetic mutations, thereby assisting in drug development, especially for cancers for which not many treatment procedures are presently available.

Cancer genomics and choice of treatment

Cancer genomics is significantly widening the pool of treatment procedures. For instance, trastuzumab was one early treatment drug aimed at cancer patients carrying a particular mutation. This drug was approved for treating HER2-positive breast cancer in 1998. It was followed by the approval of imatinib in 2001 for treating forms of leukaemia with the Philadelphia chromosome mutation. Furthermore, some genetic mutations considerably modify the choice of treatment, even if the treatments do not target the mutation directly, which is another factor contributing to the booming popularity of genome sequencing in cancer treatment.

For instance, due to the existence of a mutation in the TP53 gene, the cancer doesn't respond to chemoimmunotherapy in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. Similarly, in colorectal cancers, the presence of mutations in the KRAS gene makes the use of drugs, such as panitumumab and cetuximab futile. There are also some mutations that indicate the cancer is very likely to become resistant to a drug or treatment procedure. For example, in acute myeloid leukaemia, the presence of certain mutations in the genes of some people increases the probability of their cancer becoming resistant to a class of drugs known as isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors.

Benefits of genomic testing in cancer treatment

Advanced genomic testing is not helpful for every patient and may not produce results that lead directly to a treatment plan. In many cases, test results help doctors consider more precise therapies, but there are no currently available treatment options for all mutations.

Broadly speaking, genomic testing is primarily used in three applications in cancer treatment: -

Directed Therapy : It is used for providing a highly personalized treatment for each patient. This therapy involves gene profiling, which refers to the identification of a particular set of genes that are causing cancer in a patient, for diagnosis. This is followed by the prescription of a drug, if available, that can treat the mutation responsible for cancer in the patient.

: It is used for providing a highly personalized treatment for each patient. This therapy involves gene profiling, which refers to the identification of a particular set of genes that are causing cancer in a patient, for diagnosis. This is followed by the prescription of a drug, if available, that can treat the mutation responsible for cancer in the patient. It also helps in assessing the familial risk of identified mutation in a particular patient, which also enables the screening of the patient's family. Apart from prescribing an effective treatment plan for the patient, this method also assists doctors in screening for early detection and treatment of cancers or implementing cancer risk reduction strategies among patient's siblings or other family members.

Prognostication: Genomic profiling also helps in understating the way a particular cancer responds to treatment and risk stratification of various cancers. This approach helps doctors and patient gain a deeper understanding of the prognosis of the disease.

Thus, by assisting in the development of effective drugs and targeted drug therapies and helping doctors identify potential cancer-causing mutations, genomic testing is revolutionizing cancer treatment.

(This article is authored by Dr Shravan Kumar, Medical Oncologist, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada)