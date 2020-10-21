Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who in August announced a short break from work for ‘some medical treatment’ took to social media to announce that all was well and he was healthy and fit. The actor was reportedly being treated for cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. He thanked fans and well-wishers for their support and wishes. Dutt shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say God gives the hardest battles to his